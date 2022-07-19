Daily brief: Pak man, who crossed border to kill Nupur Sharma, held in Rajasthan, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Pak man crosses border to kill Nupur Sharma, held in Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar

The man identified as Rizwan Ashraf, a resident of Mandi Bahauddin district of Pakistan, sneaked into India from Hindumalkot international border and was arrested by the Border Security Force (BSF). Read more

'There was no such talk…': Sena MP denies reports Uddhav wanted to renew ties with BJP

Priyanka Chaturvedi, a Rajya Sabha MP of the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of the Shiv Sena, on Tuesday denied reports that the former Maharashtra chief minister, during a recent meeting with the party's MPs, spoke about possibly reuniting with its former ally, the BJP. Read more

'Bowled in a match after 5 months': Deepak Chahar announces comeback, drops teaser on Instagram

After being sidelined for over three months due to injury woes, pacer Deepak Chahar is making rapid progress. India's white-ball specialist shared a video of him rolling his arms in a club match after completing the rehabilitation programme at the NCA in Bengaluru. Read more

Ranbir Kapoor feels Shamshera is a role ‘people won’t easily accept’ him in: 'They have seen me in a certain image'

Ranbir Kapoor will be soon seen on screen for the first time in almost four years. And it will be in a drastically different avatar. Ranbir’s upcoming film Shamshera is a masala action entertainer where he plays a dacoit in the 1800s. Read more

International Chess Day 2022: Many benefits of playing chess

A fun brain exercise and a wonderful pastime, playing chess with your child can make him or her smarter as well as creative. The classic board game is loved all over the world by people of all ages. Read more

