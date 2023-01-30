Daily brief: Pakistan PM Sharif issues diktat to party workers after Peshawar blast, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Pak PM Sharif's diktat to his party workers after blast rocks Peshawar, says…

Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed workers of his party Pakistan Muslim League (N) to donate blood to save the lives of those injured in the blast at a mosque in Peshawar. Read more.

‘Appalled’: Australian envoy on attack by Khalistan elements on pro-India groups

India on Monday lodged a protest with Australian authorities over attacks by Khalistani activists on people of Indian origin who were protesting against a so-called “Khalistan referendum” organised by the outlawed Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) over the weekend. Read more.

Want to buy iPhone? This deal available on Flipkart for iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus

For those looking to buy iPhone, an offer is currently available on Flipkart for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, both of which were launched in September last year. Read more.

Anti-ageing to skin lightening, here are 9 beauty tips to use honey as a skincare ingredient

The most effective moisturiser found in nature is honey and in addition to moisturising our skin, honey also aids in the reduction of fine wrinkles. Read more.

Hrithik Roshan is romantic lead in Fighter, jokes Shah Rukh Khan; reveals this about Deepika Padukone

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has joked that Hrithik Roshan is the 'romantic lead' in the upcoming film Fighter while Deepika Padukone is 'the fighter'. Read more.

Groom has the cutest reaction to bride dancing to Palki Mein Hoke Sawaar. Watch viral video

While scrolling through our social media feeds, we often come across videos of brides and grooms energetically dancing to hit tracks. Read more.

