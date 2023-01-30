Groom has the cutest reaction to bride dancing to Palki Mein Hoke Sawaar. Watch viral video

While scrolling through our social media feeds, we often come across videos of brides and grooms energetically dancing to hit tracks. While some prepare for months to deliver a dance performance, others break into an impromptu dance on their wedding day. Case in point, this video that captures a bride setting the stage on fire with her dance to Alka Yagnik’s hit song. The video has delighted many Internet users and may have the same effect on you.

The video was shared by the Instagram user Piya Shani. It opens to show the bride showing some cool dance moves to Alka Yagnik’s song Palki Mein Hoke Sawaar while the groom looks at her with a broad smile on his face. As the video progresses, children join in and dance to their hearts’ content. Towards the end, the bride holds the groom’s hand and asks him to dance with her. He then politely asks her about the dance steps, and the bride fulfils her request.

Watch the video below:

The video was shared on December 15 on Instagram. It has so far amassed more than 6.9 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also accumulated several comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“God bless you. Cutest couple,” posted an individual. “Beautiful,” shared another. “Nice,” commented a third.

