Home / India News / Daily brief: Prashant Kishor begins 3,500-km padyatra on Gandhi Jayanti; and all the latest news

Daily brief: Prashant Kishor begins 3,500-km padyatra on Gandhi Jayanti; and all the latest news

india news
Published on Oct 02, 2022 09:07 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Election strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor. (ANI)
Election strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor. (ANI)
ByHT News Desk

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Prashant Kishor begins 3,500-km padyatra. The launch has a Gandhi link in Bihar

Political strategist Prashant Kishor launched his 3,500-km padyatra in Bihar on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Sunday. Read more

Cops say drunk man detained briefly for call on threat to Maha CM Shinde's life

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde said on Sunday that he does not pay attention to reports of a threat to his life. Read more

UAE changes immigration laws from tomorrow: How new rules could benefit Indians

The United Arab Emirates’ (UAE)’s advanced visa system which was announced last month is set to come into effect on Monday. Read more

Shikhar Dhawan to captain India in South Africa ODI series; Rajat Patidar, Mukesh Kumar get maiden call-ups

Rajat Patidar and Mukesh Kumar have earned maiden call-ups as the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the squad for the three-match ODI series against South Africa. Read more

Adipurush teaser: Prabhas' Lord Ram must battle Saif Ali Khan's fearsome Lankesh and worst VFX seen since 2010

The first teaser-trailer for Om Raut's Adipurush is out and things are not looking good. The film stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh and Kriti Sanon as Sita. Read more

Tips to handle stress at workplace

In the platter of workplace stress, we all have our equal share and a research conducted by the American Institute of Stress states that 40% of individuals reported that their work-life is stressful and it affects their productivity. Read more

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
prashant kishor gandhi jayanti
prashant kishor gandhi jayanti

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out