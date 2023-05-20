Daily brief: Quad leaders issue joint statement on Indo-Pacific, Ukraine war; and all the latest news

Quad leaders pledge to uphold peace and stability in Indo-Pacific region India, United States, Australia, and Japan, a group known as Quad, on Saturday pledged to uphold peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and “oppose unilateral actions seeking change in status quo by force.” Read more Prime Minister Narendra Modi with USA President Joe Biden, Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese and Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida during the Quad Leaders' Summit, in Hiroshima, Japan on Saturday.(PTI)

Omar Abdullah to AAP over ordinance row: ‘Your chickens have come home to roost’

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Saturday denounced the controversial ordinance brought by the Centre to regain control over Delhi’s officers as a “travesty.” Read more

Best plant-based foods for optimal gut health

Gut health is a crucial determinant of our overall health where a healthy gut is formed by the presence of a diverse microbiome and a plant-based balanced diet that consists of whole grains, legumes, nuts, leafy vegetables, fruits, fiber-rich foods, fermented probiotics etc helps to support our healthy bacteria and lay a foundation for a healthy gut. Read more

Vivek Agnihotri reminds people Cannes Film Festival is about films and not fashion, Meera Chopra calls it ‘sad’

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter on Saturday to indirectly take a dig at all those who made headlines with their stylish appearances at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. Read more

MS Dhoni receives miniature model of Chepauk Stadium as gift from fans. Watch

A video showing MS Dhoni looking at a miniature model of Tamil Nadu’s Chepauk Stadium with amazement has wowed people. Read more

