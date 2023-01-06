Daily brief: Rishi Sunak sidesteps query on Prince Harry's Afghanistan claim, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Wouldn't comment: Rishi Sunak sidesteps query on this Prince Harry claim

UK prime minister Rishi Sunak declined to comment after Prince Harry claimed to have killed 25 people as a helicopter pilot in Afghanistan. Asked if such a claim was correct, Rishi Sunak said, “I wouldn't comment on matters to do with the royal family.” Read more

Urination case: DGCA issues advisory to airlines on handling unruly passengers

A day after aviation regulator the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) learnt about two Air India male passengers urinating on women passengers that were not reported to them, it issued an advisory to head of operations of all the scheduled airlines to sensitise their employees on handling unruly passengers. Read more

Haryana champion in unemployment, says Rahul Gandhi

Slamming the BJP-JJP government for increasing unemployment in Haryana, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that with 38 percent people jobless, the state is the champion in unemployment in the country. Read more

Soon, move WhatsApp chat history to Android device. No need for back up on Google Drive

According to a report, WhatsApp is working on an ability with which users will be able to transfer their chat history to an Android device, and without the need to back up the chat history on Google Drive. Read more

'Guess he is a man of his word': Tata Open tournament director reveals Novak Djokovic conversation on Pune appearance

The ATP 250 event in Pune isn't quite the choice for most players on the tour. Despite it being pushed back to its original slot, before the Australian Open, compared to the previous two editions, it proves easier for players to play 250 events like Adelaide International 1 & 2 as preparation for the season's first Grand Slam. Read more

BAFTAs release longlists: Gangubai Kathiawadi gets no noms despite campaigning, RRR still has Best Foreign Film hopes

The BAFTA Film Awards have revealed their longlists in 24 categories, with the German film All Quiet on the Western Front and The Banshees of Inisherin leading the rest of the pack with 15 and 14 longlist nods respectively. SS Rajamouli's RRR has scored one nomination for Film Not in the English Language. Shaunak Sen's documentary All That Breathes has also been singled out. Read more

Malaika Arora slays another athleisure look, this time in sweatshirt and shorts

Malaika Arora is an absolute fashionista. The actor is known for her sartorial sense of fashion. From casual ensembles to showing us how to style up for a festive evening in a shimmery sequined saree, to being a queen in a formal pantsuit, Malaika can do it all. Read more

