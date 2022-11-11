Daily brief: Row over ex-minister Gautam's inclusion as AAP star campaigner for MCD polls, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Row erupts over Gautam’s inclusion as AAP star campaigner. He responds

Former Delhi social welfare minister Rajendra Pal Gautam, who resigned in October after a political controversy broke out over his presence at a religious conversion event, is also among the AAP's star campaigners. Read more

Lalu Yadav's daughter tweets emotional note on kidney donation: ‘Good fortune…’

Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter - Rohini Acharya - on Friday tweeted a photograph with her father along with an emotional note. Read more

Kid’s slow and steady way of winning the lemon spoon race impresses people. Watch

You may have heard the saying that slow and steady wins the race. Here is a video that perfectly exemplifies that. Read more

'He never does that in domestic cricket, how could you waste a resource like him?': Kumble, Moody on Pant

India's decision to go with Rishabh Pant in the semi-final against England after portraying Dinesh Karthik as the first-choice wicketkeeper-batter in the entire tournament and also in the lead-up to it was a surprising one. Read more

HTLS 2022: Pankaj Tripathi explains why people find him repetitive in new seasons of Criminal Justice and Mirzapur

Pankaj Tripathi addressed claims of being ‘repetitive’ on the OTT platforms and explained why he simply cannot come up with a new character in the new seasons of his hit shows like Criminal Justice and Mirzapur. Read more

Malaika Arora's bralette, blazer and distressed jeans look with chic boots is your winter fashion inspiration right here

If you have followed Malaika Arora's style evolution, at this point, you should not doubt the fact that the star can easily transform any casual look into an It-girl fashion moment. Read more

