Kid’s slow and steady way of winning the lemon spoon race impresses people. Watch

You may have heard the saying that slow and steady wins the race. Here is a video that perfectly exemplifies that. The video shows how a kid’s calculated steps helped him win a lemon spoon race. The kid has now impressed many online. There is a chance that after seeing the video you will want to applaud for the kid too.

Twitter user Vala Afshar posted the video on Twitter. He also shared a simple caption along with the post. “Slow and steady wins the race. Aesop,” he tweeted. The video shows a few kids standing in the starting line while holding spoons in their mouths with lemons kept on them. Within moments, they start walking towards the finish line and one of the kids falls behind from others but keeps going forward at a slow pace. While others eventually end up dropping their lemons, the kid ends up winning the race.

Take a look at the video:

Slow and steady wins the race. —Aesop pic.twitter.com/6yaixiJvER — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) November 9, 2022

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral and accumulated more than 9.9 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also received tons of comments from people.

“A lot to learn from this,” wrote a Twitter user. “Tempo and rate are very important,” posted another. What are your thoughts on the video?