Daily brief: Russia says Vladimir Putin wasn't in Kremlin amid attack; and all the latest news

Where was Vladimir Putin amid attack on Kremlin? Bunker or different residence

Vladimir Putin is working from his residence near Moscow and that his schedule remains unchanged, Kremlin said. Read more

Amla to apple cider vinegar, here are ingredients that can enhance the healing process of damaged liver

There are plenty of simple ingredients in everyday use that can bring positive outcomes and enhance the healing process of damaged liver. Here are 4 of them Read more

Diljit Dosanjh explains his ‘Punjabi aa gaye Coachella oye’ line: That wasn’t just my feeling…

Diljit Dosanjh recently became the first Punjabi singer to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 in California. His announced his arrival on stage with “Punjabi aa gaye Coachella oye” and it went viral on social media in no time. Read more

Man on United Airlines flight tries to jump out of emergency exit after allegedly punching flight attendant

An angry passenger on a Texas bound flight allegedly punched a flight attendant before trying to jump out of the emergency exit. The incident took place as the United Airlines flight was about to take off. Read more

Met Gala: Priyanka-Nick's after-party look

What Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wore for Met Gala after-party. See here

Watch: 'Ungli nahi utha raha...' - MI youngster's angry outburst at umpire after Prabhsimran edges, decides to walk

The Mumbai Indians took on Punjab Kings in Mohali on the double-header Wednesday in the 2023 Indian Premier League, with visiting captain Rohit Sharma opting to bat. Read more

