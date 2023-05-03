Home / India News / Daily brief: Russia says Vladimir Putin wasn't in Kremlin amid attack; and all the latest news

Daily brief: Russia says Vladimir Putin wasn't in Kremlin amid attack; and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
May 03, 2023 09:01 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Russian President Vladimir Putin.(Reuters)
Russian President Vladimir Putin.(Reuters)

Where was Vladimir Putin amid attack on Kremlin? Bunker or different residence

Vladimir Putin is working from his residence near Moscow and that his schedule remains unchanged, Kremlin said. Read more

Amla to apple cider vinegar, here are ingredients that can enhance the healing process of damaged liver

There are plenty of simple ingredients in everyday use that can bring positive outcomes and enhance the healing process of damaged liver. Here are 4 of them Read more

Diljit Dosanjh explains his ‘Punjabi aa gaye Coachella oye’ line: That wasn’t just my feeling…

Diljit Dosanjh recently became the first Punjabi singer to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 in California. His announced his arrival on stage with “Punjabi aa gaye Coachella oye” and it went viral on social media in no time. Read more

Man on United Airlines flight tries to jump out of emergency exit after allegedly punching flight attendant

An angry passenger on a Texas bound flight allegedly punched a flight attendant before trying to jump out of the emergency exit. The incident took place as the United Airlines flight was about to take off. Read more

Met Gala: Priyanka-Nick's after-party look

What Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wore for Met Gala after-party. See here

Watch: 'Ungli nahi utha raha...' - MI youngster's angry outburst at umpire after Prabhsimran edges, decides to walk

The Mumbai Indians took on Punjab Kings in Mohali on the double-header Wednesday in the 2023 Indian Premier League, with visiting captain Rohit Sharma opting to bat. Read more

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
diljit dosanjh met gala vladimir putin + 1 more
diljit dosanjh met gala vladimir putin
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out