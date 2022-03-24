Daily brief: Russian weapon parts feature among 107 defence items under India's new import ban, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Russian weapon parts among 107 defence items under new import ban

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Several Russian weapon parts stand out in India’s new list of 107 defence items published on Thursday that will attract a phased import ban between December 2022 and December 2028, with the indigenisation drive covering warships, helicopters, tanks, infantry combat vehicles, missiles, ammunition and radars, officials familiar with the matter said. Read more.

‘No excuses, arrest culprits’, Mamata Banerjee orders Birbhum police. TMC leader held

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday reached out to the victims of Birbhum violence, ordered the police to arrest the accused including a local Trinamool Congress (TMC) who didn’t act to prevent the horrific killing of eight people and told the state police chief to launch a state-wide drive to seize all illegal firearms. Read more.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Indian position on Ukraine conflict based on 6 principles: S Jaishankar

India’s position on the Ukraine crisis is based on six principles, including an immediate end to violence, a return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy and respect for the territorial integrity of all states, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday. Read more.

IPL 2022: Virat Kohli doffs his hat to MS Dhoni as India legend steps down from CSK's captaincy, posts heart-warming pic

Ex-India captain Virat Kohli paid tribute to his former skipper MS Dhoni as the legendary MSD decided to step down as captain of the Chennai Super Kings ahead of the start of the IPL 2022. Read more.

Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor debut their Veronica and Betty looks from Archie movie sets. See pics inside

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Work on filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's upcoming ‘live action musical adaptation' of Archie comics is on in full swing. Read more.