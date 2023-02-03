Daily brief: Sanjay Raut sends legal notice to Narayan Rane, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Sanjay Raut sends legal notice to Narayan Rane

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has accused the union minister for small and medium enterprises, Narayan Rane, of defaming him and has issued him a legal notice asking him to tender an apology or face legal action. Read more

Kerala trans-couple Ziya, Zahad expecting baby; 'first pregnant transman'

Ziya and Zahad, a transgender couple from Kerala, are expecting their baby in March, Ziya announced on an Instagram post. They have been living together for the last three years. Ziya was born a man and changed into a woman and Zahad was born a woman and transformed into a man. It is claimed that Zahad is the first transman in India to conceive a child. Zahad's transition process from a woman into a man was stalled for the baby though Zahad's breasts were removed. Zahad conceived the baby from Ziya as Zahad's uterus and some other organs were not removed. Read more

World Cancer Day: Doctors on why being sedentary is a new carcinogen; offer tips to stay active

Sedentary lifestyle is on rise due to increasing use of technology, decreasing physical activity and people moving or walking a lot less in general. This inactive lifestyle has far serious implications than it appears on surface and several studies suggest how it is linked to many kinds of cancer. Experts say that sitting, reclining, lying down for hours at stretch is a new carcinogen and can increase risk of cancer. The cases of obesity-related cancer are on rise in the past decades and to avoid this risk factor, making lifestyle changes that make you active can go a long way. Read more

'There was nothing in it': Pakistan pacer's startling take on Virat Kohli's iconic straight six off Haris Rauf

Virat Kohli's back-to-back game-changing sixes against Pakistan at the T20 World Cup will go down in history as two of the most iconic shots ever played given the context of the game. With India needing 28 to win off 8 balls, something had to give, and Kohli, who was well set by then decided to take Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf on. Off the penultimate ball of the second-last over, Kohli gave himself room and smacked it dead straight for six – and then finished the over with a flick over fine leg for another maximum. It was this assault that allowed India to knock off 16 off the last over to win an absolute thriller by 3 wickets. Read more

Sunny Deol breaks off pole, fights gun-wielding soldiers in new leaked BTS video from Gadar 2. Watch

Actor Sunny Deol is all set to bring back his magic on the big screen with the sequel of his hit film, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha alongside Ameesha Patel. A new behind-the-scenes video from the making of Gadar 2 has surfaced online. It stars Sunny in the middle of a fight sequence. The film is directed by Anil Sharma, who directed the original 2001 film. Read more

