Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Sanjay Raut sends legal notice to Narayan Rane

Sanjay Raut sends legal notice to Narayan Rane

mumbai news
Published on Feb 03, 2023 06:39 PM IST

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has accused the union minister for small and medium enterprises, Narayan Rane, of defaming him and has issued him a legal notice asking him to tender an apology or face legal action

“Rane is making baseless allegations about me and Shiv Sena. He should prove these allegations, otherwise should tender an apology. I have issued a notice to him regarding legal action through my lawyer Sarthak Shetty,” tweeted Sanjay Raut on Friday. (PTI)
“Rane is making baseless allegations about me and Shiv Sena. He should prove these allegations, otherwise should tender an apology. I have issued a notice to him regarding legal action through my lawyer Sarthak Shetty,” tweeted Sanjay Raut on Friday. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has accused the union minister for small and medium enterprises, Narayan Rane, of defaming him and has issued him a legal notice asking him to tender an apology or face legal action.

On January 15, Rane at a function in Bhandup had said that he had spent money for Raut’s election to Rajya Sabha in 2004. Rane was in Shiv Sena then. He also claimed that Raut’s name was not there on the voters’ list.

“Rane is making baseless allegations about me and Shiv Sena. He should prove these allegations, otherwise should tender an apology. I have issued a notice to him regarding legal action through my lawyer Sarthak Shetty,” tweeted Sanjay Raut on Friday.

He added that Rane is making allegations not just against him but against other leaders of Shiv Sena (UBT) and if he doesn’t apologise to all other leaders of the party, they will also be taking legal action against him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out