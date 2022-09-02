Daily brief: SC declines Suvendu Adhikari's plea to transfer election petition, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Won’t allow you to choose court’: SC declines Suvendu Adhikari request on Mamata petition

The Supreme Court on Friday said there was no basis to entertain a request made by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari to shift the election petition filed by chief minister Mamata Banerjee against his Nandigram victory in 2021 to a high court outside the state. Read more

Another 20 Cong leaders resign from its J&K unit in Azad’s support: Report

As many as 20 leaders of the Congress' Jammu and Kashmir unit on Friday tendered their resignations in support of former party veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad. Read more

David Warner clarifies comment on Kohli's Anushka Sharma post as fans take it out of context, Virat's reply shuts trolls

Australia batter David Warner made news for is comment on Virat Kohli's Instagram post featuring wife Anushka Sharma. Read more

German Embassy officials order ‘masale dose’ at Bengaluru's MTR in Kannada

Achim Burkart, who is the German Consul in Bengaluru for Karnataka and Kerala, posted a video of two of his colleagues visiting Bengaluru's famous Mavalli Tiffin Rooms (MTR) near Lalbagh for some masala dosa. Read more

Brahmastra event with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Jr NTR cancelled with just hours to go, upset fans demand apology

Brahmastra's mega pre-release event in Hyderabad featuring Jr NTR was cancelled hours before it was set to begin. Organisers confirmed to HT that the event was cancelled due 'to unforeseen circumstances'. Read more

