Daily brief: Serial killer Charles Sobhraj says he's ‘innocent’ on Nepal murders, and all the latest news

‘I am innocent… ok?’: Serial killer Charles Sobhraj on Nepal murders

French serial killer Charles Sobhraj said that he was innocent of the two murders in Nepal for which he served almost 20 years in prison. "When I came in (went to prison), I didn't do anything," Charles Sobhraj told AFP while on board a plane for his deportation to France after being released. Read more

Kirti Azad says 'sorry' for 'neither male...' tweet on PM Modi after party's rap

Trinamool leader Kirti Azad on Friday apologised for his comment on PM Modi's Khasi tribal outfit a day after defending his comment as praise for PM Modi's fashion sense, and said his comment was misconstrued and hurt the sentiments of people. Read more

Kareena Kapoor was surprised after Vivek Oberoi said ‘fikaar not, apun hai’, helped fix her college attendance

Actor Vivek Oberoi has recalled how he helped actor Kareena Kapoor when she joined Mithibai College, in Mumbai, where he was also studying. In a new interview, Vivek said that he was a few years senior than Kareena, who was facing problems with her attendance. Read more

Diabetes: Effective tips to manage blood sugar during Christmas festivities

The season to be merry is here and it's the time to indulge in delicious Christmas delicacies and treats. But for people with diabetes, Christmas and New Year's can be quite stressful as their regular routine goes for a toss and managing blood sugar levels becomes a challenge. Read more

Highest bid players at IPL Auction 2023

IPL 2023 Auctions: Teams have selected their perfect permutations and combinations for their squads. Click here to know who were the highest bid players.

