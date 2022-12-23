Daily brief: Serial killer Charles Sobhraj says he's ‘innocent’ on Nepal murders, and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
‘I am innocent… ok?’: Serial killer Charles Sobhraj on Nepal murders
French serial killer Charles Sobhraj said that he was innocent of the two murders in Nepal for which he served almost 20 years in prison. "When I came in (went to prison), I didn't do anything," Charles Sobhraj told AFP while on board a plane for his deportation to France after being released. Read more
Kirti Azad says 'sorry' for 'neither male...' tweet on PM Modi after party's rap
Trinamool leader Kirti Azad on Friday apologised for his comment on PM Modi's Khasi tribal outfit a day after defending his comment as praise for PM Modi's fashion sense, and said his comment was misconstrued and hurt the sentiments of people. Read more
Kareena Kapoor was surprised after Vivek Oberoi said ‘fikaar not, apun hai’, helped fix her college attendance
Actor Vivek Oberoi has recalled how he helped actor Kareena Kapoor when she joined Mithibai College, in Mumbai, where he was also studying. In a new interview, Vivek said that he was a few years senior than Kareena, who was facing problems with her attendance. Read more
Diabetes: Effective tips to manage blood sugar during Christmas festivities
The season to be merry is here and it's the time to indulge in delicious Christmas delicacies and treats. But for people with diabetes, Christmas and New Year's can be quite stressful as their regular routine goes for a toss and managing blood sugar levels becomes a challenge. Read more
Highest bid players at IPL Auction 2023
IPL 2023 Auctions: Teams have selected their perfect permutations and combinations for their squads. Click here to know who were the highest bid players.