Daily brief: Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi takes dig at BJP amid Agnipath stir, and all the latest news

Shiv Sena MP's dig at BJP amid Agnipath stir: 'When one sits in ivory tower…'

Amid nationwide protests against Centre's new ‘Agnipath’ recruitment policy, Shiv Sena leader and party's Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi took a swipe at the Narendra Modi-led central government on Friday. Read more

Eyeing panchayat polls, Mamata to outline TMC roadmap at July 21 rally in Kolkata

Ahead of the panchayat polls next year and the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for 2024, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee will set the roadmap for her party at a mega rally in Kolkata on July 21, the day on which she pays homage to the memory of 13 youth Congress workers killed in police firing in the Bengal capital in 1993. Read more

Covid cases in Thane cross 300 for first time since Jan 25

The Thane city has crossed 300 daily Covid cases after five months. On January 25, the city had recorded 340 daily cases while, at present, the cases are at 374. Read more

Britain's Boris Johnson in Kyiv to meet Ukrainian president

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Friday, his second trip to the Ukrainian capital since Russia's invasion. Read more

Munawar Faruqui confirms he is not participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: ‘Need some time alone’

Comedian Munawar Faruqui who was supposed to enter Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12, has a new update for his fans. On Friday, Munawar announced that he will not be able to join the show due to ‘some reasons’. Read more

Father's Day 2022: Ways to build better relationship with your dad

American philosopher George Santayana described family as the Nature's masterpiece and when it comes to father, a strong bonding with him could keep many confusions and conundrums of life away. However, kids often feel a little shy of sharing common issues or life decisions with dads. Read more

'Who would have thought 7 months back': Hardik Pandya's first reaction after being named India captain for Ireland T20Is

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya made a strong comeback to the game in the 2022 Indian Premier League. Pandya ended the season as the fourth-highest run-getter (487 runs in 15 matches), and also led the Gujarat Titans to title victory in their maiden season. Read more

