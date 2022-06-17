Covid cases in Thane cross 300 for first time since Jan 25

The Thane city has crossed 300 daily Covid cases after five months. On January 25, the city had recorded 340 daily cases while, at present, the cases are at 374.

Only 94 are hospitalised from among the 1,804 active cases in the city. These hospitalisation cases are also for high grade fever and no one is on a ventilator.

Moreover, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has increased testing centres in the city, especially in areas like Vartak Nagar and Patlipada that are densely populated and most cases are also from these areas.

“Although there is an increase in cases, the situation continues to be under control. Most of the cases are asymptomatic and hospitalisation is also less. A significant number of hospitalisations have been among the 30-40 years of age but the causes are for high grade fever in most cases,” said Dr Prasad Patil, medical officer, TMC.

After the third wave in January, the cases saw a steep decline such that within a month of the peak of the third wave, the city started recording hardly 100 cases. It was only in mid-May that a gradual increase in daily cases was recorded and by the first week of June, the cases spiked to more than 50 daily cases.

Keeping in mind the increase in cases in high rises of Patlipada and Vartak Nagar in Thane, TMC has set up additional testing centres in these areas apart from the existing ones. There are around 30 health centres in the city along with Kalwa’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Hospital. This includes testing centres as well. Additionally, five other centres have been started. These are below Patlipada Flyover, Cadbury Naka Flyover, near Thane Railway station, SATIS Bridge and Civil Hospital.

Ghodbunder and Vartak Nagar areas have the most number of cases and hence the testing centres have been focused in these areas as well.

“We have also set up testing centres in crowded areas. The overall testing in the city includes 60% RT-PCR and 40% antigen test,” said Manish Joshi, deputy municipal commissioner, TMC.

On a daily basis, there are around 1,500 or more tests done across Thane city.