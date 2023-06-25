Daily brief: Sitharaman's 'bombed 6 countries' jibe at Obama over remarks on Indian Muslims; and all the latest news

Nirmala Sitharaman slams Barack Obama for comments on Indian Muslims: 'Bombed six countries…’ Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday hit out at former US president Barack Obama for his remarks on protection of Muslims in India amid PM Modi’s State visit at the invitation of President Joe Biden. Alleging that six Muslim-majority countries were attacked with over 26,000 bombs when Obama was the US president, the FM questioned how his claims can be believed. Despite passing comments on religious freedom in India, Sitharaman added that she was restraining herself as they value the friendship with the US. Read Here. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference at BJP headquarters, in New Delhi, Sunday, June 25, 2023. (PTI)

US says Wagner uprising a direct challenge to Russian president Vladimir Putin

Day after the Wagner group called off its mutiny against the Russian military leadership after its forced advanced to within a few hundred miles of Moscow, the Yevgeny Prigozhin-led mercenary private army had returned to the base under the deal mediated by Belarus. Read Here.

Wife as homemaker entitled to equal right in family properties, says Madras HC: Report

The Madras High Court, in a recent judgement, held that when a wife contributes to the acquisition of various assets in a family by performing household chores, then she should be entitled to an equal share in the family properties, as she has also contributed to their purchase. Read Here.

'Because of IPL there's every reason to believe...': Clive Lloyd's hard-hitting remark on India's ICC trophy drought

Indian cricket fans are losing their hope at the sight of their team incurring defeats in every ICC event which has now prolonged their wait for another trophy by 10 years. It was the 2013 Champions Trophy that which the Men in Blue last won, under the leadership of MS Dhoni. India have since come close on a number of occasions, the most recently being the World Test Championship final at The Oval earlier this week. As the Rohit Sharma-led side looks ahead to the ODI World Cup later in October this year, West Indies legend Clive Llyod made a hard-hitting remark on why India have failed to end their ICC trophy drought. Read Here.

Eid ul Adha fitness challenges: 10 tips for staying motivated and active during the festivities

Eid ul-Adha, also known as Bakra Eid, Bakrid, or the Feast of Sacrifice, is a significant religious festival celebrated by Muslims worldwide. This sacred occasion holds immense importance and is characterized by various rituals and acts of devotion. It occurs on the tenth day of the twelfth month, Dhu-al-Hijjah, according to the Islamic lunar calendar. In India and other countries, the sighting of the crescent moon determines the declaration of Bakrid. Following the Eid prayers performed at the nearest mosque on the morning of Eid, the act of sacrifice (qurbani) is carried out, involving animals such as sheep, lamb, goat, cow, bull, or camel. Read Here.

Fan asks Shah Rukh Khan to smoke a cigarette with him, actor replies: ‘Main apni buri aadatein…’

Shah Rukh Khan completed 31 years in Bollywood on Sunday. He made his acting debut with Deewana opposite late actor Divya Bharti in 1992. To celebrate the occasion, he held an Ask SRK session on Twitter and his fan came up with some quirky and a few warm questions for the favourite actor. Read Here.

