Daily brief: Some more parties likely to join INDIA bloc, says Nitish Kumar; and all the latest news

Some more parties likely to join INDIA bloc: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday said that a few more political parties are likely to join the opposition's newly formed Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) during its upcoming third joint meeting in Mumbai. Read more

‘It was horrendous, I was in excruciating pain’: Shreyas Iyer gives chilling details about injury before Asia Cup return

With less than two months remaining for the upcoming ODI World Cup, Team India received a major boost as Shreyas Iyer was declared fit to return to the national side. Read more

Janhvi Kapoor talks about her first ‘serious’ boyfriend, says she used to lie to parents: Chup chup ke milenge

Janhvi Kapoor recently opened up about her 'first ever serious boyfriend.' In the latest episode of Swipe Ride, Janhvi revealed that it was her parents who did not approve of the boy and her relationship ended soon afterwards. Read more

Longevity to weight loss; 6 wonderful health benefits of regular exercise

Everybody wants to lead a healthy and happy life and delay ageing for as long as possible. Yet taking simple measures to boost overall well-being find roadblocks due to our sedentary way of life and busy routine. Read more

5 tips to click good photos while travelling

Do you struggle to click good pictures of places while travelling? Here are 5 useful tips to click amazing pictures while travelling. Read more

