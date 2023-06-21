Daily brief: Sonia Gandhi's video message appeals for ‘peace’ in Manipur, and all the latest news

Manipur violence: 'Deeply saddened' Sonia Gandhi reacts, issues video message Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday issued a video message appealing for peace in Manipur. In her appeal, Sonia Gandhi urged the people of Manipur to rebuild trust and emerge stronger from the trial. Read more Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. (PTI Photo)

Sylvester daCunha, the man behind iconic Amul Girl campaign, dies

Advertising veteran Sylvester daCunha, who designed the iconic 1966 Amul Girl 'utterly butterly' campaign, died in Mumbai on Tuesday night. Read more

Sobhita Dhulipala on less screen time in Ponniyin Selvan 2: 'I'm not too hellbent on being this overnight diva'

Sobhita Dhulipala was most recently seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2. While the film garnered great numbers at the global box office, Sobhita's part was quite limited as she was cast alongside the likes of Aishwarya Rai, Trisha and Aishwarya Lekshmi. Read more

Ensuring a healthy monsoon for the infants: Tips to keep your baby safe in the rainy season

Pitter patter raindrops or heavier rains provide welcome relief from the oppressive heat and most of us, including first-time parents, are overjoyed to see the rain but at the same time, this rainy season proves to be a great struggle as with the approach of the monsoon, you will be inundated with unwelcome guests such as mosquitoes and infection-causing microorganisms, which are undoubtedly harmful to your infant. Read more

BCCI, ICC pass joint verdict on Pakistan's bizarre request to swap venues for crucial World Cup games in India: Report

The International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have reportedly declined the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) request to have a change of venues for a couple of their matches at the ICC World Cup 2023. Read more

