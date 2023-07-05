Daily brief: To advance ties, Taiwan plans 3rd representative office in India; all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times
‘For substantive ties’: Taiwan plans to set up representative office in Mumbai
Taiwan on Wednesday announced plans to enhance its official presence in India by setting up a new representative office in the financial hub of Mumbai, taking the number of such facilities in the country to three. Read more
Amid divorce rumours, Pawan Kalyan's party shares photo of actor and his wife Anna Lezhneva from Hyderabad
Recent reports suggested Telugu superstar and politician Pawan Kalyan is on the verge of divorce with his third wife Anna Lezhneva. Read more
Barbenheimer memes take over the internet
From sun protection to eating almonds: Simple ways to reduce hyperpigmentation naturally
Skin pigmentation varies across the globe, spanning from very fair to deeply dark complexions. Read more
Wimbledon's MS Dhoni nickname for Roger Federer on return to Centre Court sets internet buzzing, CSK's reply is gold
The spotlight was on Roger Federer as he received a rapturous welcome at Centre Court, on his return to Wimbledon 2023. Read more
