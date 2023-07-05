Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Daily brief: To advance ties, Taiwan plans 3rd representative office in India; all the latest news

Daily brief: To advance ties, Taiwan plans 3rd representative office in India; all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Jul 05, 2023 09:00 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times

‘For substantive ties’: Taiwan plans to set up representative office in Mumbai

Taiwan on Wednesday announced plans to enhance its official presence in India by setting up a new representative office in the financial hub of Mumbai, taking the number of such facilities in the country to three. Read more

Amid divorce rumours, Pawan Kalyan's party shares photo of actor and his wife Anna Lezhneva from Hyderabad

Recent reports suggested Telugu superstar and politician Pawan Kalyan is on the verge of divorce with his third wife Anna Lezhneva. Read more

Barbenheimer memes take over the internet

From sun protection to eating almonds: Simple ways to reduce hyperpigmentation naturally

Skin pigmentation varies across the globe, spanning from very fair to deeply dark complexions. Read more

Wimbledon's MS Dhoni nickname for Roger Federer on return to Centre Court sets internet buzzing, CSK's reply is gold

The spotlight was on Roger Federer as he received a rapturous welcome at Centre Court, on his return to Wimbledon 2023. Read more

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
mumbai taiwan pawan kalyan ms dhoni
