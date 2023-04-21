Discussions held on Dalai Lama’s participation amid video row

The Dalai Lama’s participation in the first Global Buddhist Summit was the subject of intense discussions involving the culture and external affairs ministries, days after the Tibetan spiritual leader was involved in a controversy over a video of him with a minor boy at a meeting. Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama. (AFP)

Some sections of both ministries questioned whether the Dalai Lama should participate in the meet so soon after the controversy, and others opposed his inclusion in the gathering at the inaugural session that was addressed by the Prime Minister, people familiar with the matter said.

Also read | BJP MP slams attack on Dalai Lama over video row, says ‘unacceptable…’

Eventually, a solution was worked out whereby the 87-year-old Tibetan spiritual leader would join the deliberations on Friday, the second day of the event that is bringing together more than 300 delegations from around the world, the people said.

Officials from both ministries believed it would not be appropriate for the Dalai Lama to be present at the same gathering with Modi following the controversy, even though the Tibetan leader had offered an apology over the video, the people said.

Last week, the Dalai Lama issued an apology to a minor boy and his family after a video of the spiritual leader and the child surfaced on social media. The video depicted an incident that occurred on February 28 at Tsuglakhang temple in Dharamsala, where the Dalai Lama is based.

Officials of the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), which organised the Global Buddhist Summit along with the culture ministry, said last week that the Dalai Lama had been invited to the event but it was unclear whether he would attend. “An invitation has been sent but because of his health, I don’t know if he can attend,” IBC director general Abhijit Halder told a news conference.