Dharamsala , Tibetan spiritual leader The Dalai Lama turned 89 on Saturday and in his birthday message said he is physically fit and is determined to continue his service to Lord Buddha's teachings. Dalai Lama turns 89, says he is physically fit

The Dalai Lama is in the US where he is recovering from a knee-replacement surgery.

"I am nearly 90 now but don't feel unhealthy, except for the slight discomfort in my legs and would like to thank all my fellow Tibetans in and outside Tibet for your prayers on my birthday", he said in the text message issued here by his office.

"Despite the surgery, I feel physically fit and wish to ask you to be happy and relaxed," he said, adding "I am determined to continue my service to Buddha's teachings."

"Today, Tibetans inside and outside Tibet are celebrating my birthday with much joy and festivity and all Tibetans and people in the Himalayan regions also pray for me as well and I wish to say, thank you, everyone," he said.

"I feel a little physical discomfort but that is inevitable, isn't it, due to the ageing process. Basically, I am doing very well. So, please relax and be at ease," he added.

"Until now, with the title of the Dalai Lama, I have made a contribution to a certain extent to people in and outside Tibet and many parts of the world with regard to the Buddha's teaching and I am determined to continue my service to teaching and resolve to do so with all my heart," the message said.

His birthday was celebrated with fervour at Mcleodganj here with Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang attending as the chief guest along with Lok Sabha member from Arunachal Pradesh Tapir Gao, Sikkim assembly Speaker Mingma Norbu Sherpa, Deputy Speaker of Ontario State Parliament Bhutila Karpoche, some ministers from Sikkim and other dignitaries.

In a statement, the Tibetan government in exile wished a long life to the Dalai Lama.

"Live long, and may all your wishes be fulfilled devoid of obstacles. May the truth of our cause prevail, and may there soon be the reunion of Tibetans inside and outside Tibet," it said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.