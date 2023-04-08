Note found in IIT-B hostel written by Dalit teen: Forensic experts

The Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department’s handwriting bureau, an independent forensic unit, has confirmed that the suicide note found in the room of IIT-Bombay chemical engineering student, a Dalit, was written by the 18-year-old who died by suicide on February 12. The bureau on Friday submitted its opinion to the special investigation team of the Mumbai crime branch which is investigating the death. On March 16, after the victim’s mother is believed to have confirmed that it was her son’s handwriting, the SIT referred the four-word note to the handwriting bureau, which comes under the state CID, along with samples of his handwriting taken from his notebooks. (Praful Gangurde/ HT PHOTO)

The SIT had found the note lying on floor under a table on March 3 when it conducted detailed search in the victim’s hostel room in IIT-B campus and took note of each and every article found in the room. The note simply stated that a classmate had killed him.

On March 16, after the victim’s mother is believed to have confirmed that it was her son’s handwriting, the SIT referred the four-word note to the handwriting bureau, which comes under the state CID, along with samples of his handwriting taken from his notebooks.

The handwriting bureau on Friday submitted its report to the SIT. The bureau opined that the handwriting samples matched with that the note, said a senior police officer associated with the investigation who asked not to be named.

The officer said the SIT is not in a hurry to make arrests yet and that they will also investigate the caste discrimination allegation, levelled by the victim’s family members. Besides, the officer said, the SIT is also trying to find out what transpired between the victim and his classmate whose name is mentioned in the suicide note. He added that though some students said that the deceased appeared frightened, his roommate and other students occupying other rooms on the floor said they were not aware of any issues between the deceased and the classmate named in the suicide note.

SIT has earlier questioned the classmate named in the note.

The first-year chemical engineering student at IIT-B died by suicide on February 12. The incident sparked a controversy after his parents alleged that their son was a victim of caste discrimination prevailing on the campus.

On March 16, his father submitted a written complaint to the Mumbai police, suspecting foul play in the death of his son. He said that when a team from Powai police came to their residence in Ahmedabad on February 16, his daughter had informed them that her brother had revealed that he was facing caste-based discrimination from classmates and others on campus, when they learnt that he had availed a scholarship as an SC/ST student.

On March 7, IIT Bombay’s internal committee looking into the suicide said: “His academic performance in various courses deteriorated in the second half of the autumn semester. His perceived poor academic performance must have seriously affected him,” this possibility has been predicted in the interim inquiry report of IIT Bombay. The report also ruled out the possibility of substance abuse, accident, or homicide, saying, “After exploring various possible factors, it appears that the tragic incident was a case of suicide.”

On March 30, the Powai police registered an FIR under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3(2)(v) (knowingly commit an offence against a person belonging to a Scheduled Caste or a Scheduled Tribe or his or her property) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.