Dalit man beaten up with broom dies by suicide in Karnataka

Bengaluru The incident took place after the man made a comment on a friend’s wife while partying with friends on Wednesday night. (Representational Image)

A 30-year-old Dalit man died by suicide after allegedly being beaten with a broom and abused using casteist slur at Haralugere village in Malur taluk of Kolar district on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place after the man made a comment on a friend’s wife while partying with friends on Wednesday night. The woman’s husband along with his friends beat up the man. The woman also allegedly beat up the man with a broom and insulted him by calling him a scheduled caste, according the complaint filed at the Malur police station.

“The deceased’s wife filed a complaint alleging that her husband died by suicide, unable to bear the humiliation,” Malur circle inspector Vasanth Kumar said. “We have registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 306 (abetment to suicide), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and under SC/ST (prevention of atrocities) Act against all the five accused. Soon after the man killed himself, all the accused have been absconding and police teams have launched a search to nab them,” he said, adding that the body was handed over to the family members.

