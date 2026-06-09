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Dalit teen beaten to death in Uttarakhand over befriending girl from upper caste community

Members of the girl's family allegedly locked the teen inside a room and beat him up. He later succumbed to the injuries.

Published on: Jun 09, 2026 10:36 am IST
Edited by Poorva Joshi
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An 18-year-old from the Dalit community was allegedly beaten to death in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district over befriending a giril from an upper caste community. Besides, one of the teen's friends was injured in the incident, that sparked huge uproar among locals.

A case under the charge of murder and Section 3(2)(v) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has been registered.(PTI/representative )

According to a PTI report, Ketan Lal, the deceased, had been friends with the girl for six months now.

Teen gets call, then beaten up

Upon receiving a call from her at around 11pm on Sunday, Ketan went to her village Kholgarh with Diwakar Dimri, his friend.

This is when members of the girl's family locked them both in a room and assaulted them with sticks, the report further said, citing the police. The next morning, Ketan's father Dhanpal Lal received a call from the girl's father, asking him to pick up his son.

Upon reaching the location, Dhanpal found Ketan covered in blood, rushed him to a hospital, but he couldn't be saved.

A case under the charge of murder and Section 3(2)(v) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has been registered, Tehri Garhwal Senior Superintendent of Police Shweta Choubey said. Besides, one person, identified as Yashveer Singh Panwar, has been detained for questioning.

More recently in May 2026, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by three people in UP's Pratapgarh district.

 
murder case
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