Dalit teen beaten to death in Uttarakhand over befriending girl from upper caste community

An 18-year-old from the Dalit community was allegedly beaten to death in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district over befriending a giril from an upper caste community. Besides, one of the teen's friends was injured in the incident, that sparked huge uproar among locals.

A case under the charge of murder and Section 3(2)(v) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has been registered.(PTI/representative )

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According to a PTI report, Ketan Lal, the deceased, had been friends with the girl for six months now.

Teen gets call, then beaten up

Upon receiving a call from her at around 11pm on Sunday, Ketan went to her village Kholgarh with Diwakar Dimri, his friend.

This is when members of the girl's family locked them both in a room and assaulted them with sticks, the report further said, citing the police. The next morning, Ketan's father Dhanpal Lal received a call from the girl's father, asking him to pick up his son.

Upon reaching the location, Dhanpal found Ketan covered in blood, rushed him to a hospital, but he couldn't be saved.

A case under the charge of murder and Section 3(2)(v) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has been registered, Tehri Garhwal Senior Superintendent of Police Shweta Choubey said. Besides, one person, identified as Yashveer Singh Panwar, has been detained for questioning.

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{{^usCountry}} Ketan's friend Diwakar, who was injured in the incident, has been admitted to the district hospital in Baurari. Similar incidents in the past {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ketan's friend Diwakar, who was injured in the incident, has been admitted to the district hospital in Baurari. Similar incidents in the past {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In October 2025, a Dalit teen died in Greater Noida after being beaten up on his birthday. He was allegedly attacked by “upper-caste” men on his birthday night and had reportedly been facing threats from them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In October 2025, a Dalit teen died in Greater Noida after being beaten up on his birthday. He was allegedly attacked by “upper-caste” men on his birthday night and had reportedly been facing threats from them. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Earlier that same month, a 38-year-old Dalit man was beaten to death in UP's Rae Bareli district. The man was lynched by people who allegedly mistook him for a “drone thief”. Rumours of thieves marking houses with drones had emerged back then. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier that same month, a 38-year-old Dalit man was beaten to death in UP's Rae Bareli district. The man was lynched by people who allegedly mistook him for a “drone thief”. Rumours of thieves marking houses with drones had emerged back then. {{/usCountry}}

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More recently in May 2026, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by three people in UP's Pratapgarh district.

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