30-yr-old Dalit woman raped and set on fire in Raj’s Barmer, say cops

A 30-year-oldDalit woman was allegedly raped and set on fire by a man in Rajasthan’s Barmer district, police said on Friday.

Police officials said the accused Shakur Khan belonged to the same village as the woman. (Representative Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The woman, who has two children, suffered 40-50% burn injuries in the assault and was in a critical condition, officials familiar with the matter said. She was first admitted to a government hospital in Balmora and was later referred to a higher medical institution in Jodhpur, the officials added.

Police officials said the accused Shakur Khan belonged to the same village as the woman.

On Thursday, when the woman was alone, the accused broke into the house and raped her, officials added.

The accused set the woman on fire and fled from the spot after her neighbours gathered at the spot on hearing her scream, officials familiar with the development said, requesting anonymity.

“The incident took place on Thursday evening. The accused is currently absconding and police are searching for him,” Nitesh Arya, Barmer’s additional superintendent of police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police have registered a case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 376 (punishment for rape ), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 450 (house-trespass in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment for life) and other sections of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, officials familiar with the matter said.

Police said that the victim’s statement could not be recorded as she was not in a condition to talk.