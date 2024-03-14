Danish Ali meets Sonia, hints at fighting LS poll on Cong ticket

New Delhi: Sitting BSP MP Danish Ali dropped hints that he could be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha election on a Congress ticket after meeting Congress’ parliamentary wing chief Sonia Gandhi on Thursday. Sitting BSP MP Danish Ali met Congress’ parliamentary wing chief Sonia Gandhi on Thursday. (X/Kunwar Danish Ali)

“Honoured to get blessings of epitome of sacrifice, Smt #SoniaGandhi for my 2nd #LokSabhaElection from #Amroha. Her heart beats for India’s poor. It was NAC headed by her that piloted landmark pro-poor & transparency laws like MNREGA, #RTI, Right to Education, Food Security Bill,” he said, emphasizing on his second Lok Sabha election from Amroha.

Ali, a first time MP from Amroha, has emerged as a key Opposition face even as his rift with BSP chief Mayawati, who gave him the ticket to fight 2019 poll, widened over time.

Two Congress leaders, neither of who wanted to be named, said that Ali is all set to contest the poll as a Congress candidate. The Congress’ candidate list from Uttar Pradesh, however, might not be announced soon. The Central Election Committee of the Congress will meet on March 18 and are is likely to focus on the remaining seats in Karnataka, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The Congress party has so far announced two list of candidates.