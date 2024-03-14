 Danish Ali meets Sonia, hints at fighting LS poll on Cong ticket | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Danish Ali meets Sonia, hints at fighting LS poll on Cong ticket

Danish Ali meets Sonia, hints at fighting LS poll on Cong ticket

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 14, 2024 07:56 PM IST

BSP MP Danish Ali hints at contesting Lok Sabha election on Congress ticket after meeting Sonia Gandhi. Congress candidate list from UP not announced yet.

New Delhi: Sitting BSP MP Danish Ali dropped hints that he could be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha election on a Congress ticket after meeting Congress’ parliamentary wing chief Sonia Gandhi on Thursday.

Sitting BSP MP Danish Ali met Congress’ parliamentary wing chief Sonia Gandhi on Thursday. (X/Kunwar Danish Ali)
Sitting BSP MP Danish Ali met Congress’ parliamentary wing chief Sonia Gandhi on Thursday. (X/Kunwar Danish Ali)

“Honoured to get blessings of epitome of sacrifice, Smt #SoniaGandhi for my 2nd #LokSabhaElection from #Amroha. Her heart beats for India’s poor. It was NAC headed by her that piloted landmark pro-poor & transparency laws like MNREGA, #RTI, Right to Education, Food Security Bill,” he said, emphasizing on his second Lok Sabha election from Amroha.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Ali, a first time MP from Amroha, has emerged as a key Opposition face even as his rift with BSP chief Mayawati, who gave him the ticket to fight 2019 poll, widened over time.

Also Read: Months later, Bidhuri apologises for remarks against Danish Ali

Two Congress leaders, neither of who wanted to be named, said that Ali is all set to contest the poll as a Congress candidate. The Congress’ candidate list from Uttar Pradesh, however, might not be announced soon. The Central Election Committee of the Congress will meet on March 18 and are is likely to focus on the remaining seats in Karnataka, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The Congress party has so far announced two list of candidates.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Farmers Protest Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On