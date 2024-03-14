Danish Ali to contest from Amroha on Congress ticket? Former BSP leader drops a hint on social media

Lok Sabha MP Danish Ali, who was suspended from the Bahujan Samaj Party, met Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday at her 10, Janpath residence. In a post on social media platform X, Ali also posted a picture of him along with Sonia Gandhi and dropped a hint about him contesting the upcoming elections from the Amroha seat. A picture from Danish Ali's meeting with Sonia Gandhi.(X/Kunwar Danish Ali)

Danish Ali wrote, “Honoured to get blessings of epitome of sacrifice, Smt Sonia Gandhi for my 2nd Lok Sabha Election from Amroha. Her heart beats for India's poor…”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“It was NAC headed by her that piloted landmark pro-poor & transparency laws like MNREGA, #RTI, Right to Education, Food Security Bill,” he added.

The Congress bargained for the Amroha seat during its talks with the Samajwadi Party ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Danish Ali joined the Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Manipur in January. “This is a very important moment for me. I have arrived here after much soul-searching. I had two options – either to accept the status quo and ignore the exploitation of Dalits, backwards, tribals, minorities and other marginalised and poor sections, or to launch an all-out campaign against this atmosphere of fear, hate, exploitation and the deepening divide in the country," Danish Ali tweeted at that time.

The BSP suspended Danish Ali last year amid speculation of his growing closeness to Congress leaders.

In an official notice issued BSP said, “It was made clear to you earlier itself to not indulge in anti-party activities… However, it seems you have forgotten the promises made by you while joining the party. Therefore, you are being suspended.”

Former Congress president and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi visited Ali at his official residence in Delhi to offer his support after derogatory comments were made against Ali by BSP lawmaker Bidhuri.

Despite the suspension, Danish Ali remained ambiguous about his potential move to join the Congress. However, he affirmed his commitment to battling the BJP regardless of the circumstances.

“I will always be grateful to BSP chief Mayawati for making me a Lok Sabha MP and, on my part, I have always strived to work for making the BSP strong. Yes, I had raised my voice against loot of the country’s resources by select industrialists and will continue to do so,” he said.