Danish envoy flags trash-ridden service lane near Denmark embassy, NDMC reacts

Denmark's ambassador to India, Freddy Svane, on Wednesday, took to social media platform X to show a trash-ridden service lane adjacent to the Embassy of Denmark in Delhi's Chanakyapuri. He appealed to the authorities to address the cleanliness issues in the area, highlighting the stark contrast to the city's renowned reputation for its greenery."Lovely and green New Delhi. Many words but no action. Saddened by this," he captioned the post. Svane is seen standing in the middle of the lane and pointing to the trash and construction debris scattered on the sides of the road.(X)

Svane also tagged the official account of the Royal Danish Embassy in India, Delhi CM's office, and Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena in the post. In the video, Svane is seen standing in the middle of the lane and pointing to the trash and construction debris scattered on the sides of the road.

"Welcome to great, green and trashy New Delhi," he said in the video. Pointing towards the buildings of the Danish and Greek embassy, Svane said, “Here we have the Danish embassy, and we have the Greek embassy over there. This is supposed to be the service lane in between but people are just dumping and doing whatever they like over here.”

"I hope somebody will listen to this and take action, no more nice words just actions my friends,"he added.

Meanwhile, reacting to this, an official of the New Delhi Municipal Council said, "It (service lane) was cleaned after the matter came to light. We will also ensure that such a civic situation does not arise again."

Earlier on March 6, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena also highlighted the civic misery in the national capital and shared pictures on his'X' handle.

In response, Arvind Kejriwal thanked L-G VK Saxena for pointing out key issues in Sangam Vihar, a locality in South Delhi, and also said the opposition should have done the work that the Governor was doing.

"LG Sahib, I am thankful to you that you pointed out our shortcomings. Earlier, you had also highlighted the shortcomings of Kirari and Buradi. I am now ordering the Chief Secretary to remove all these shortcomings in all these areas within seven days," CM Kejriwal then said in a post on 'X'.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)