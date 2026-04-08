Dashcams for all PCR vans, bodycams for cops planned to speed up probes, plug evidence gaps

The Delhi Police’s control room (PCR) unit plans to fit all 857 of its patrol vans with dashboard cameras and equip each van in-charge with a body-worn camera affixed to their uniform, in a move aimed at plugging evidence gaps at crime scenes, speeding up investigations, and shielding personnel from false accusations, senior officers said. Under Delhi’s existing policing system, an emergency or distress call received at the control room is first transferred to PCR vans closer to the caller’s location. (HT Photo)

In the first phase, the unit has sent a proposal to the provision and logistics division — Delhi Police’s wing for issuing tenders, finalising vendors, and procuring equipment — seeking 300 dash cams and an equal number of body-worn cameras, at least two officers said on condition of anonymity.

“As part of our pilot project, we are initially procuring 300 dashboard and 300 body-worn cameras. The remaining 557 patrol vans, commonly known as PCR vans, and their in-charges will be equipped with similar cameras, either in one phase or two,” one of the officers said.

Since PCR vans and the personnel deployed in them are the first responders to crime scenes, accidents, and other emergencies, the cameras will help capture evidence at the earliest stage of the police response — a phase officers described as crucial to any investigation.

The initiative comes under the new criminal laws, especially the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which makes audio-video recording of crime scenes by police mandatory for offences attracting a punishment of seven years or more. Videography of forensic evidence collection also ensures greater transparency and accountability in evidence gathering, and serves as a safeguard against irregularities and manipulation, the officers said.

Under Delhi’s existing policing system, an emergency or distress call received at the control room is first transferred to PCR vans closer to the caller’s location. The call is then relayed to the concerned police station, which dispatches an investigating officer (IO). The IO typically reaches the scene 10 to 15 minutes after the PCR van and carries out audio-video recording of the incident spot as part of digital evidence collection, the second officer said.

“There have been instances of evidence destruction and crime scene tampering due to delayed arrival of the IO and forensic teams. In such a scenario, the dash cams will record events unfolding at the incident spot while the body-worn cameras will capture real-time interactions. It will also ensure that crucial details are not lost in the chaos of the initial response,” the second officer said.

The recordings, officers said, will generate a reliable, real-time visual record to be used as evidence in court, aiding fair and faster justice.

The cameras are also expected to act as a deterrent against misconduct — by the public as well as police personnel — and strengthen accountability and public trust, officials said. For officers, the footage would serve as a safeguard, enabling them to establish their version of events and prove their innocence when allegations are levelled against them by individuals or members of the public.

“There are frequent allegations against personnel of misbehaviour, coercion, corruption, or biased action. At times, it becomes difficult for senior officers to verify certain accusations. But with video evidence generated by dashboard and body-worn cameras, there would be clarity and fairness to such situations,” another officer said.

Former IPS officer Ashok Chand, who retired from the Delhi Police as an additional commissioner, backed the plan as he said that digital documentation is a crucial evidence in the criminal justice system. “But dashboard and body-worn cameras have both advantages and disadvantages. A dashboard camera secures the scene but often misses the context beyond its narrow field, can be obstructed, and doesn’t capture verbal exchanges. A body-worn camera can bring transparency to interactions, but is dependent on the officer activating and positioning it correctly, and can be selective in what it ultimately records.”