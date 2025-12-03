The 25-year-old daughter of a senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer was found dead in her parents house in Guntur district on Sunday night, police said on Tuesday, adding that the circumstances in which the body was found indicated death by suicide. Daughter of IAS officer found dead in Andhra in suspected death by suicide, probe on: Police

According to Mangalagiri deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Murali Krishna, the parents of the deceased alleged that her husband and his family allegedly harassed her due to demands for additional dowry. However, he added that the woman’s husband reportedly filed a counter- complaint alleging that the deceased’s parents were trying to forcibly end her marriage and had placed her under considerable mental harassment in that regard.

Based on the complaint by the deceased’s mother, the police registered a case under Section 80 (that deals with dowry deaths) against the husband, added the DSP.

According to police, the deceased and her husband were in a relationship for around two years and eloped in March. According to the complaint by her mother, she reportedly complained to her family of the alleged constant harassment. The complaint added that the parents had to reportedly avail of police assistance to bring her back to their home.

““He promised they would perform a proper ceremony with elders and convinced us to send her with him. Soon after, he began demanding additional dowry and threatened her,” her father told reporters on Monday.

The husband reportedly approached police on Monday and gave a representation seeking a detailed investigation into the death of his wife. According to his representation,the deceased was forcibly taken home by her parents as they did not approve of her marriage.

“She sent me multiple messages expressing distress. She was being mentally harassed and pressured by her family to leave him and agree to another marriage. This constant pressure pushed her into an extremely vulnerable state,” he said in the representation, adding that the deceased was pregnant.

“They didn’t even consider that she was carrying a child. This is not suicide; it is murder. They are using their influence to divert the case,” he alleged, demanding a fair investigation.

Meanwhile, DSP Krishna said the body was sent for post-mortem organisation and the report was awaited.