Dawood’s aide wanted for serial blast plot nabbed in Jamshedpur after 24 years

india

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 19:18 IST

Fugitive underworld don and US-designated terrorist supporter Dawood Ibrahim’s close aide Abdul Majeed Kutty was arrested by Gujarat anti-terrorism squad (ATS) from Mango roundabout under Mango police station (PS) in Jamshedpur late Saturday night, police said.

Abdul Majeed has been absconding for the past 24 years and had fled to Malaysia after an FIR was lodged against him under section 25(1) Arms Act and 4 (b)/5(b)/6 of the Explosives Act in a case related to explosives and arms sent by Dawood Ibrahim at the behest of a Pakistani agency to carry out bomb blasts in Gujarat and Maharashtra on the Republic Day in 1997.

The FIR against him was lodged in Mehsana, Gujarat for smuggling 4 kilograms of RDX, 115 pistols, 750 cartridges made in Pakistan and 10 detonators in 1996. The arms and explosive haul was made from Bombay Guest House near Dudhsagar Dairy on December 23, 1996.

Also read: AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine has ‘winning formula’: chief executive Pascal Soriot

“Gujarat ATS had come to the city on Friday morning and sought out cooperation for verifying the address and other details of Md Kamal, son of Haroon Rashid. A joint team of Mango police and Gujarat ATS nabbed him from his car near Mango chowk late last evening. During interrogation, it was found that he is a member of an international criminal gang and had fled and was living in Malaysia, Dubai and Bangkok on a fake passport in the name of Md Kamal before coming to Jamshedpur,” Dr M Tamil Vanan, Jamshedpur senior superintendent of police (SSP), said.

“Abdul Majeed Kutty was hiding in the Sahara City complex under Mango PS for the past few years under the fake name of Kamal while his real name is Abdul Majeed Kutty. He was wanted by Gujarat ATS for over two decades. Gujarat ATS has left the city taking along the arrested accused,” added the SSP.

As per the available information, this consignment of explosives, arms and ammunition was smuggled in via the Barmer border in Rajasthan and was supposed to be sent to Ahmedabad and Mumbai. Originally hailing from Kerala, Abdul Majeed Kutty was living a lavish life in a duplex bungalow at Sahara City Complex and was nabbed by the Gujarat ATS and Mango police when he was driving to the market in his Ford car.