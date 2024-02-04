 After crime branch summons, ED plea, Kejriwal's attack: ‘Got offer from BJP' | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Day after crime branch summons, ED plea in court, Kejriwal's attack: ‘Got offer from BJP, will never join’

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Feb 04, 2024 03:14 PM IST

“If you go to the BJP, all your crimes are forgiven, what wrong have we done?" the Delhi CM said.

Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday again alleged there was a ‘conspiracy’ going on against him, and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was behind it, with the Delhi chief minister adding that though the BJP has given him an offer to join the party, he will never do that.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Education Minister Atishi Singh during the foundation stone laying ceremony of a government school at Kirari, in New Delhi, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_04_2024_000139A)
Also Read: Arvind Kejriwal doesn’t believe law, Constitution, says Union minister Parshottam Rupala

“They (BJP) can conspire against us all they want, but they will fail. I am standing against them, will never give up. They tell me I should join, but I told them I will never join them. Why should I?,” Kejriwal said after laying the foundation stone of two schools in the national capital's Kirari.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor added: “If you go to the BJP, all your crimes are forgiven, what wrong have we done? We are building schools, hospitals, roads, and repairing sewers. Is this a crime?”

Also Read: MLA poaching claim: Kejriwal hits out at Delhi Police's ‘political bosses’

His latest attack on the saffron party came a day after he received a notice from the Delhi Police crime branch over his recent claim that the BJP had offered 25 crore each to seven AAP legislators in a bid to topple the Kejriwal-led government. The BJP denied the charge, and filed a complaint against both the chief minister and Atishi, a minister in the Delhi government, who was also served a notice.

Also Read: After Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Police at Atishi's home over 'BJP poaching’ claims

Also on Saturday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) approached the city's Rouse Avenue court against Kejriwal's non-compliance, despite being summoned five times, to appear for questioning in connection with alleged scam in the Capital's now-scrapped excise policy. While claiming innocence, Kejriwal and the AAP have accused the BJP of ‘political witch-hunt.’ The ED, an agency that probes financial crimes, reports to the Union government, currently led by the BJP. The Delhi Police too comes under the central government.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

