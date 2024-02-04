 Arvind Kejriwal doesn’t believe law, Constitution, says Union minister Parshottam Rupala - Hindustan Times
Arvind Kejriwal doesn't believe law, Constitution, says Union minister Parshottam Rupala

Arvind Kejriwal doesn’t believe law, Constitution, says Union minister Parshottam Rupala

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 04, 2024 07:04 AM IST

Says the ED is following a legal procedure and summoned Kejriwal for questioning

Parshottam Rupala, Union minister of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Manish/HT)
Parshottam Rupala, Union minister of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying, said arresting Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal is not the target of anyone. The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has been issuing summons to Kejriwal to join the investigation, but he is avoiding it.

The ED is following a legal procedure and summoned Kejriwal for questioning. The minister added that people who believe in law and Constitution will surely co-operate with the agency, but Kejriwal does not.

Rupala was talking to the media at the Ludhiana railway station. He was here to attend a three-day International Dairy and Agri Expo-2024 organised by the Progressive Dairy Farmers’ Association (PDFA) in Jagraon.

Replying to a question over rift in INDIA bloc, Rupala said these parties were never together and they realised that they cannot defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). They all have their own interests, and could never unite for a cause. The rift would widen in the coming days.

The Union minister commended India’s efforts in providing essential medicines and millions of doses of vaccines to countries across the world during the Covid-19 pandemic. He also mentioned the success of several government initiatives.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
