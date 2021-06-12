Day after Mukul Roy’s return, BJP’s Rajib Banerjee meets TMC leader

Former Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee, who sided with the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the crucial assembly polls, met Trinamool Congress’ state general secretary Kunal Ghosh at the latter’s residence on Saturday.

Since the meeting took place a day after BJP’s national vice president Mukul Roy, who left TMC to join the BJP in 2017, returned to the TMC on Friday, it fuelled speculations that Banerjee too may return to the Trinamool Congress.

Both Ghosh and Banerjee, however, said that it was a courtesy visit, and no political discussions were held.

“I came to meet a relative, who stays nearby. Kunal Ghosh is like my brother and friend. I called him and as he was at home, I came to meet him. We didn’t have any political discussions,” said Banerjee.

The fact that Banerjee, a few days ago, had criticized the BJP in a social media post after the party’s debacle in the recently held assembly polls also added to the speculation. The TMC had won 213 seats while the BJP had won 77.

“I still stick to my point. It is not right to threaten a party with President’s Rule and try to play on communal lines, when the party has returned to power with a thumping victory. I have reservations and will oppose it,” said Banerjee.

Ghosh too said it was a courtesy visit and that Banerjee had come to meet him as he had come to meet an ailing relative who stays nearby.

“It was just a courtesy meet. Earlier too he had come to meet me at my house,” said Ghosh.

The BJP, however, tried to downplay the event saying that the party was more concerned with party workers who are coming under attack every day.

“We don’t have time for all these things – who met whom and whether that person had tea with sugar. Our workers are under attack every day. Post poll violence is going on and we are more concerned with that,” said Samik Bhattacharya, BJP’s spokesperson in the state.

Some turncoats, who left the TMC and BJP ahead of the polls, have openly said that they want to return to the party and have even sent apologies to the TMC chief, while a few others have ‘sent feelers’ to TMC leaders by criticizing the BJP.

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, however, made it clear on Friday that the party is not going to accept all the turncoats who are willing to return.