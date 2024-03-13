 Day after resignation as CM, Khattar gets LS ticket: ‘Grateful to PM, JP Nadda' | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Day after resignation as CM, Khattar gets Lok Sabha poll ticket: ‘Grateful to PM Modi, JP Nadda’

Day after resignation as CM, Khattar gets Lok Sabha poll ticket: ‘Grateful to PM Modi, JP Nadda’

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Mar 13, 2024 09:30 PM IST

The now-former Haryana chief minister will contest his maiden Lok Sabha election from Karnal parliamentary seat, currently held by BJP colleague Sanjay Bhatia.

Manohar Lal Khattar, who resigned as Haryana chief minister a day ago, paving the way for party colleague Nayab Singh Saini, was on Wednesday named by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as its candidate from the state's Karnal constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar speaking in the assembly during voting on the confidence vote moved by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)
Former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar speaking in the assembly during voting on the confidence vote moved by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

Also Read | BJP's 2nd list of candidates for Lok Sabha: Khattar from Karnal, Nitin Gadkari retains Nagpur

Khattar, who will now contest his maiden Lok Sabha election, took to X (formerly Twitter) to thank prime minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief JP Nadda.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“I express my gratitude to the respected prime minister Shri @narendramodi ji and the honourable national president Shri @JPNadda ji for declaring me as the BJP candidate from Karnal Lok Sabha seat. Under Modi ji's leadership, we will work with full devotion and dedication towards achieving the goal of making India a developed country by 2047 by winning 400 seats,” he wrote in Hindi (rough translation).

Also, the politician, 70, thanked the people of Haryana for their ‘love and blessings’ when he was their chief minister.

“I am fully confident that you will give me the same love and affection for Lok Sabha as you did when I was your MLA from Karnal,” the BJP leader posted.

That Khattar will be fielded in general elections was evident earlier in the day, when, shortly after Haryana's new government passed floor test, he declared his resignation from the Karnal assembly seat. The incumbent MP from here is the saffron party's Sanjay Bhatia.

On Wednesday, the BJP released its second list, naming candidates for 72 seats, including Khattar from Karnal. Two other ex-CMs featured on the list: Karnataka's Basavaraj Bommai (Haveri) and Uttarakhand's Trivendra Singh Rawat (Haridwar).

Also Read | Union ministers, ex-CMs, royal family scions: Big names in BJP's 2nd list for Lok Sabha polls

Khattar was the party's first chief minister in Haryana, where he headed back-to-back governments. In the 2019 general elections, the BJP bagged all 10 parliamentary seats in the state. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Haryana Floor Test LIVE along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On