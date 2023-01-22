Day-long boat race promotes green fuel, enthrals visitors

VARANASI Hundreds of locals and residents from neighbouring districts thronged to the ghats of Varanasi on Sunday to witness a 12-km-long motorboat race, which was organised by Uttar Pradesh tourism department in collaboration with Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL).

The race was flagged by chief guest and Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri. The event was also attended by AK Sharma, U.P. minister for urban development and energy. “Such events play an important role in making masses aware of the advantages of green fuel,” said Puri while announcing a CNG terminal at Varanasi-based Ravidas Ghat.

The boat rally, which started at the Namo Ghat, was held under the theme of ‘Kashi Ke Rang, Urja Ke Sang’. Priti Srivastava, deputy director, tourism, Varanasi, said that the aim behind organising the motor boat rally is to make people aware of the advantages of using green gas. It is also aimed to motivate boat men to opt for CNG as an alternate source of fuel.

More than 100 boats that recently converted into CNG participated in the boat race. The race was flagged off around 1 pm and the boats covered a distance of 12 km in 90 minutes. During this duration, the boats were allowed to halt at three points for five minutes each. “We were enthralled to see the boat race in Varanasi,” said Prashant Shukla, a college student.

On the day, regular boating was suspended for safety reasons. In the evening, a grand laser show was also organised at the Chet Singh Ghat that left visitors spellbound. The day-long event concluded late in the evening. Soon after, the minister boarded the cruise and captured the glimpse of Ganga Arti at Dashashwamedh Ghat.

