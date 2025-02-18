Days after ‘beti bachao’ R-Day speech at school, girl raped by teacher in Gujarat's Sabarkantha

Days after winning applause for ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ speech at her school, a Class 10 student was allegedly raped by her teacher inside the institute in Gujarat's Sabarkantha, a report said. On February 7, the 33-year-old teacher allegedly lured her to a hotel under the pretense of celebrating his birthday before assaulting her(Pixabay/Representative)

Despite the traumatic event she has endured, the 15-year-old has shown incredible resilience and is focused on her upcoming exams, set to begin on February 27, just three weeks after the assault, according to a Times of India report.

The teacher involved has reportedly since been arrested.

“I’ve always dreamed of becoming a police officer. Science and math are my favorite subjects. I’ll choose my academic stream based on my board results,” the report quoted the girl, whose parents are agricultural labourers.

The assault reportedly took place just 11 days after she delivered a Republic Day speech on the importance of saving and educating the girl child.

On February 7, the 33-year-old teacher allegedly lured her to a hotel under the pretense of celebrating his birthday before assaulting her. He is also accused of threatening to fail her in her board exams.

Girl's unwavering courage

Since the alleged assault, the girl has been staying with her father's sister, who also has two daughters preparing for exams. "We don't want people and relatives streaming in daily and disturbing her studies," her uncle said.

The girl has remained focused on her studies with the same unwavering dedication as before, the report said, adding that her two cousins, who are also facing exams, have been providing her with emotional support, studying alongside her during this difficult time.

"We are incredibly proud of her courage and determination. We will support her every step of the way, regardless of the challenges that lie ahead," said her uncle.

Living in a joint family where most members work as agricultural labourers, her family is committed to ensuring a better future for the next generation. "We don't want our future generation to toil as farm hands. After all, we are not landowners. We realise the importance of education," her uncle said.

The girl's resilience has become an inspiration, with her courage being widely praised, including by the principal of her grant-in-aid school.