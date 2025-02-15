CBSE Board Exams 2025 begin today: Over 42 Lakh students, 7,842 centres | Quick facts

As per CBSE officials, students will not be permitted to enter the examination centres after 10 AM(Representative image)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will kick off the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams for the 2024-25 academic year on Saturday, February 15, with more than 42 lakh students set to appear for the examinations.

The CBSE Board exams 2025 will take place at 7,842 centres across India, as well as in 26 countries worldwide.

CBSE Board exams 2025: Over 42 lakh students to appear

A total of 24,12,072 Class 10 students will take exams in 84 subjects, while 17,88,165 Class 12 students will appear for exams across 120 subjects, according to data shared by the CBSE.

The total number of students appearing for the Board exams in 2025 stands at 42,00,237, marking an increase of 3,14,695 students compared to last year’s total of 38,85,542.

Class 10 and 12 Board exams: Examination details

On the first day of the CBSE Board exams, Class 10 students will sit for the English (Communicative) and English (Language and Literature) papers from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Meanwhile, Class 12 students will appear for the Entrepreneurship paper in the same shift.

Strict entry guidelines for CBSE exam centres

As per CBSE officials, students will not be permitted to enter the examination centres after 10 AM and will not be allowed to leave before 1:30 PM, once the exam has concluded.

Regular students have been asked to carry their admit cards along with their school identity cards, while private students need to present their admit cards and any government-issued photo identity proof. Additionally, regular students are required to wear school uniforms, while private students can wear light clothing.

Prohibited items at CBSE exam centres

Communication devices such as mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, earphones, microphones, smartwatches, wallets, goggles, handbags, and pouches are strictly prohibited inside the examination centres.

“The conduct of Board exams in a free and fair manner is of utmost importance. The examination department of CBSE is continuously engaged in improving processes, from setting model question papers to ensuring the security and safe transport of the actual question papers to the examination centres,” said CBSE Chairperson Rahul Singh. He also wished students the very best, encouraging them to perform without undue pressure.

Enhanced security measures with CCTV surveillance

CBSE Controller of Examination, Sanyam Bhardwaj, shared that examination centres will be equipped with closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras to ensure exam integrity.

“A total of 24 students will be seated in each examination room, with two invigilators monitoring them,” Bhardwaj told HT. In September 2023, CBSE issued a CCTV policy to prevent and address unfair practices during the exams.

Assistant superintendents will monitor the CCTV footage for every 10 rooms at the exam centres. Any incidents of unfair practices will be reported and action will be taken. "Schools that fail to provide CCTV footage upon request will be deemed involved in unfair practices," Bhardwaj said.

Streamlined process for mark verification, re-evaluation

CBSE has updated the marks verification process, allowing students to directly request photocopies of their answer books to review mistakes. Based on the findings, they can request verification or re-evaluation of their marks.

CBSE Board exams 2025: Quick facts

The Class 10 CBSE Board exams will conclude on March 18, while the Class 12 CBSE Board exams are scheduled to end on April 4.

-Class 10 students: 24,12,072

-Class 12 students: 17,88,165

-Total students: 42,00,237

-Subjects for Class 10: 84

-Subjects for Class 12: 120

-Total subjects offered: 204

-Total schools: Over 30,000

-Examination centres: 7,842

-Rooms required for exams: 10,50,059

-Weight of answer books: 1,512 metric tons

-Weight of question papers: 1,500 metric tons

-Assistant superintendents: 2,10,012

-Evaluators required: 11,45,519

The Board said it is committed to ensuring that the exams are conducted with the highest standards of security and fairness for all students across the nation and beyond.