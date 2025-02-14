Menu Explore
CBSE 10th Science Exam 2025: Key topics, preparation tips and time management tricks

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 14, 2025 05:48 PM IST

CBSE 10th Science Exam 2025 to be held on February 20, 2025. Know key topics, preparation tips and time management tricks from expert. 

Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct CBSE Class 10 Science Exam 2025 on February 20, 2025. The examination will be held from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. The CBSE Class 10 board examination will be held at 7842 examination centres from India and 26 countries abroad.

CBSE 10th Science Exam: Key topics, preparation tips, time management tricks (Handout)
CBSE 10th Science Exam: Key topics, preparation tips, time management tricks (Handout)

To help students appearing for Class 10 Science examination, Rachna Arora, Educator Senior Years, Shiv Nadar School, Noida has shared key topics to focus on, how to answer long questions efficiently, essential diagrams to practice for the examination, time management tricks and final tips for preparation.

Key Topics to Focus On:

Physics (25 Marks):

⦁ Light: Ray Diagrams, and Numerical questions

⦁ Human Eye and Colourful World: Vision Defects, Atmospheric Refraction

⦁ Electricity: Ohm’s Law, Circuits, Power and Energy Numerical questions

⦁ Magnetic Effect of Current: Right-Hand Rule, Fleming’s Left-Hand Rule, Electromagnetic Induction

Chemistry (25 Marks):

⦁ Chemical Reactions: Types of reactions, Balancing Equations

⦁ Acids, Bases, and Salts: Formulas, Properties, Common Salts (Baking Soda, Plaster of Paris, Bleaching Powder)

⦁ Metals and Non-Metals: Ionic Bonding, Calcination, Roasting, Electrolytic Refining

⦁ Carbon Compounds: Properties of Ethanol, Ethanoic Acid, Esterification, Functional Groups, Saponification

Biology (30 Marks):

⦁ Life Processes: Nutrition, Respiration, Circulation, Excretion

⦁ Control and Coordination: Nervous System, Animal and Plant Hormones

⦁ Reproduction: Asexual and Sexual Reproduction, Sex determination

⦁ Heredity and Evolution: Mendel’s Laws, Monohybrid and Dihybrid Cross

⦁ Our Environment: Bio magnification, Ozone Layer Depletion, Food Web

Answering Long Questions Effectively:

⦁ Understand the Question: Identify keywords like ‘Explain,’ ‘Describe,’ or ‘Justify.’

⦁ Structured Response: Use bullet points, short paragraphs, and subheadings.

⦁ Include Diagrams: Labelled diagrams can boost marks.

⦁ Use Correct Terms: Technical accuracy strengthens your answer.

⦁ Be Concise: Stay relevant and avoid unnecessary details.

Essential Diagrams to Practice:

⦁ Physics: Ray diagrams (mirrors/lenses), Vision defects, Atmospheric Refraction, Electric Circuits, Magnetic Fields of current carrying wires

⦁ Chemistry: Depiction of covalent and ionic bonds, Isomers, Electrolytic Refining

⦁ Biology: Digestive System, Heart, Brain, Nephron, Flower Structure, Mendelian Crosses, Cross section of Leaf, Endocrine system, Food Webs

What Not to Miss:

⦁ Case Study-Based Questions: Strengthen your application-based understanding.

⦁ Numerical questions: Master formulas and practice varied question.

⦁ Experiments: Understand NCERT activities and their principles.

⦁ Real-Life Applications: Expect questions on daily science concepts (e.g., soap vs. detergent, greenhouse effect).

Time Management for the Exam:

⦁ Use the 15-minute Reading Time Smartly: Read and interpret the questions carefully. Identify the best option in choice-based questions.

⦁ Section A (16 MCQs and 4 Assertion-Reason- 1 Mark each) – 30 minutes

Read carefully and eliminate incorrect options.

⦁ Section B (6 Very Short Answers – 2 Marks Each) – 25 minutes

Write precise, formula-supported answers.

⦁ Section C (7 Short Answers – 3 Marks Each) – 45 minutes

Stick to key points, using flowcharts or bullets when possible.

⦁ Section D (3 Long Answers – 5 Marks Each) – 40 minutes

Write structured responses with diagrams where needed.

⦁ Section E (3 Case Studies) – 25 minutes

Carefully analyse the passage before answering.

⦁ Revision – 15 minutes

Double-check numerical calculations, diagrams, and clarity of answers.

⦁ Attempt easier questions first to gain momentum.

Final Tips for Success:

⦁ Practice Previous Year Papers: Understand the question format and marking scheme.

⦁ Use Mnemonics and Flashcards: Great for quick concept recall.

⦁ Stay Calm and Confident: Believe in your hard work and knowledge.

⦁ Prioritize Health: In the run-up to exams, rest well, eat nutritious food, and practice mindfulness to keep stress at bay.

⦁ Maintain Neatness: Clear handwriting and well-structured answers create a good impression. Regular written practice enhances clarity and presentation.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
