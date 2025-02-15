CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education is all set to begin the CBSE Board Exam 2025 on February 15, 2025. The Class 10, 12 board examination across the country will begin at 10.30 am and will get over at 1.30 pm. On February 15, the Board will conduct English (Communicative) and English (Language and Literature) papers for Class 10 and Entrepreneurship paper for Class 12....Read More

CBSE Board Exams 2025: 'Will questions be asked from board's sample paper?', here are your important FAQs answered

The CBSE Class 10, 12 admit card was released on February 3. The admit card contains details which includes- roll number, date of birth, name of examination, candidate's name, mother's name, father's/ guardian's name, name of examination centre, category of CWSN, admit card ID and subject in which appearing with date of examination.

Candidates are allowed to enter the examination centre before 10 am. All the candidates should carry their admit card issued by CBSE and permissible stationery items only. The appearing candidates should wear school uniform and go to the exam centre.

This year, the CBSE expects around 44 lakh students from 8,000 schools in India and abroad to appear for the Class 10 and 12 board exams. Follow the blog for latest updates on exam guidelines, expert analysis, students reactions and more.