CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: Class 10 English, Class 12 Entrepreneurship exam begins today, check guidelines here
CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education is all set to begin the CBSE Board Exam 2025 on February 15, 2025. The Class 10, 12 board examination across the country will begin at 10.30 am and will get over at 1.30 pm. On February 15, the Board will conduct English (Communicative) and English (Language and Literature) papers for Class 10 and Entrepreneurship paper for Class 12....Read More
CBSE Board Exams 2025: 'Will questions be asked from board's sample paper?', here are your important FAQs answered
The CBSE Class 10, 12 admit card was released on February 3. The admit card contains details which includes- roll number, date of birth, name of examination, candidate's name, mother's name, father's/ guardian's name, name of examination centre, category of CWSN, admit card ID and subject in which appearing with date of examination.
Candidates are allowed to enter the examination centre before 10 am. All the candidates should carry their admit card issued by CBSE and permissible stationery items only. The appearing candidates should wear school uniform and go to the exam centre.
This year, the CBSE expects around 44 lakh students from 8,000 schools in India and abroad to appear for the Class 10 and 12 board exams. Follow the blog for latest updates on exam guidelines, expert analysis, students reactions and more.
CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: FAQs here
CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: Details about Class 10
-Class 10 students: 24,12,072
-Class 12 students: 17,88,165
-Total students: 42,00,237
-Subjects for Class 10: 84
-Subjects for Class 12: 120
-Total subjects offered: 204
-Total schools: Over 30,000
-Examination centres: 7,842
-Rooms required for exams: 10,50,059
-Weight of answer books: 1,512 metric tons
-Weight of question papers: 1,500 metric tons
-Assistant superintendents: 2,10,012
-Evaluators required: 11,45,519
CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: Communication devices prohibited
CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: Communication devices such as mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, earphones, microphones, smartwatches, wallets, goggles, handbags, and pouches are strictly prohibited inside the examination centres.
CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: Know what regular and private candidates will carry
CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: Regular students have been asked to carry their admit cards along with their school identity cards, while private students need to present their admit cards and any government-issued photo identity proof.
CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: Number of candidates to appear for exam
CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: A total of 24,12,072 Class 10 students will take exams in 84 subjects, while 17,88,165 Class 12 students will appear for exams across 120 subjects, according to data shared by the CBSE.
CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: Exam to be held at 7842 centres
CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: The CBSE Board exams 2025 will take place at 7,842 centres across India, as well as in 26 countries worldwide.
CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: Exam begins at 10.30 am today
CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: The Class 10 and 12 board examinations across the country will begin at 10.30 am and will get over at 1.30 pm.
CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: When will exam conclude for Class 10, 12
CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: The Class 10 exams will continue until March 18, while Class 12 exams will conclude on April 4. CBSE has provided sufficient gaps between major subjects this year to ease the examination process.
CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: Initiatives by Delhi Metro for candidates
CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: A detailed list of metro stations closest to examination centres has also been uploaded on the DMRC website and official mobile application for easy reference
CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: How to download CBSE 10th, 12th admit card?
Visit the official website of CBSE.
Click on CBSE 10th, 12th admit card link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.
Check the admit card and download it.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: Where to check Admit Card?
CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: The CBSE Admit Card for Class 10, 12 is available on cbse.gov.in.
CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: DMRC to prioritize students appearing for CBSE exam
DMRC will prioritise students carrying their CBSE Admit Cards during security checks at metro stations, and when purchasing tickets at Ticket Office Machines (TOM) and Customer Care (CC) centres.
CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: Read instructions before answering questions
CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: Before answering questions, read the instructions given on question papers and answer booklets.
CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: Items prohibited inside exam centre
CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: Communication devices such as mobile phone, Bluetooth, earphones, microphone, pager, health band, smart watch, camera, etc. are not allowed.
Wallet, goggles, handbags, pouches, etc. are not allowed.
Unless the student is diabetic, any eatable item (opened or packed) are not permitted.
CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: Items allowed inside exam centre
CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: Other items allowed inside the exam hall are transparent pouch, geometry/pencil box, blue/royal blue ink/ballpoint/gel pen, scale, writing pad, eraser, analogue watch, transparent water bottle, metro card, bus pass and money.
CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: Check dress code
CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: The appearing candidates should wear school uniform and go to the exam centre.
CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: Class 10, 12 exams to be held for around 44 lakh candidates
CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: This year, the CBSE expects around 44 lakh students from 8,000 schools in India and abroad to appear for the Class 10 and 12 board exams.
CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: Carry admit card to exam centres
CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: All the candidates should carry their admit card issued by CBSE and permissible stationery items only. The appearing candidates should wear school uniform and go to the exam centre.
CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: Last entry time of candidates
CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: Candidates are allowed to enter the examination centre before 10 am.
CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: Details to be available on admit card
CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: The admit card contains details which includes- roll number, date of birth, name of examination, candidate's name, mother's name, father's/ guardian's name, name of examination centre, category of CWSN, admit card ID and subject in which appearing with date of examination.
CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: Class 10, 12 admit card out
CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: The CBSE Class 10, 12 admit card was released on February 3.
CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: Papers today
CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: On February 15, the Board will conduct English (Communicative) and English (Language and Literature) papers for Class 10 and Entrepreneurship paper for Class 12.
CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: Class 10, 12 exam begins today
CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: The CBSE Class 10, 12 exam will begin today, February 15, 2025.