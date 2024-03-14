CBSE Board Exam 2024: CBSE instructs examination centres to update OECMS portal

In an official notification, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) asked exam centres to update examination data in the OECMS portal. In an official notification, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) asked exam centres to update examination data in the OECMS portal. (PTI Photo)

“It has been observed that many examination centres are still not updating the examination data in the OECMS portal despite the instructions issued in this regard,” stated the notification by CBSE.

Centre superintendents of the ongoing board exam centres are supposed to update the examination centre data in the Online Exam Centre Management System (OECMS) portal as per the instructions by the board.

According to the CBSE, the information that is to be updated by the examination centre is not only used for day-to-day monitoring of the conduct of the examinations but will also be used for calculating the amounts payable to various functionaries by Integrated Payment System (IPS).

“ It may be understood that the OECMS is not merely for submission of absentee statement. In case the school does not submit information for a particular day on OECMS, the payment for that particular day will not be calculated in IPS. The OECMS data is to be submitted daily even if there is no absentee at the centre,” warned the board.

