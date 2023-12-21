Days after breach, CISF conducts security survey of Parliament complex

New Delhi: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is conducting a security survey of the Parliament as one of the first steps before taking charge of the complex’s security, officials aware of the matter said. The development comes against the backdrop of a massive security breach reported at the high security complex on December 13. Security personnel stand guard outside the Parliament building (File Photo)

“A security survey has been ordered by the headquarters. Separately, the fire unit of the CISF will also be part of the security survey. This is the first step before the paramilitary force takes over the security. We are yet to be told if the home ministry or the speaker’s office has issued any such order for the force to take over the security,” said an officer, who asked not to be named.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Also Read: INDIA bloc holds protest march today from Parliament over suspension of MPs

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on December 13, two men walked through three layers of security with smoke canisters concealed in their shoes, vaulted into the Lok Sabha from the visitors’ gallery and sprayed smoke inside the hallowed chambers from the public gallery during Zero Hour.

The breach led the Lok Sabha Secretariat to suspend eight security personnel for lapses and request the home ministry to conduct a detailed security review of the parliament complex, the second such exercise in 22 years.

Currently, the security of the Parliament complex is handled by the Parliament’s in-house, Parliamentary Security Service (PSS), Delhi police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The three have specific duties within the Parliament complex.

Headed by the joint secretary (security), the PSS is an independent agency that reports to the Lok Sabha Speaker. The post is currently vacant after the 1997 batch Indian Police Service officer who held the post, Raghubir Lal, was transferred on November 2. The joint secretary (usually an Inspector General rank) is aided by two directors (security) of both, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. The directors are usually DIG rank officers who come on deputation from paramilitary forces. The sanctioned strength of the PSS is 930.

Also Read: Parliament security breach: Delhi Police takes Orai man into custody

“It is unclear if the CISF will secure the Parliament with Delhi police or independently. The CRPF personnel at the Parliament, who are part of the Parliament Duty Group (PDG) are posted there to deal with any terror attack or infiltrators. Delhi police and PSS are currently involved in frisking visitors at the complex. During the survey, a detailed report will be presented on the number of people needed, the infrastructure and the coordination related to entry and exit gates,” the official quoted above added.

With a strength of around 200,000 personnel, CISF provides security to airports across the country, metro stations, and at least 356 vital sensitive installations such as coal mines, and nuclear and power plants. Many government installations in left-wing extremism (LWE) areas of Chhattisgarh and Jammu and Kashmir(J&K) are also secured by the CISF.