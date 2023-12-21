close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / Parliament security breach: Delhi Police takes Orai man into custody

ByHT Correspondent, Kanpur
Dec 21, 2023 08:34 AM IST

Delhi Police have taken into custody a man from Jalaun's Orai in connection with the security breach at Parliament on December 13. The man, Atul Kulshrestha, was a member of the same social media group as the five accused arrested in the case.

Delhi Police on Tuesday took into custody a man from Jalaun’s Orai in connection with the security breach at Parliament on December 13, Jalaun SP Iraj Raja said.

Kulshrestha, according to people who are aware of the development, was a member of the Bhagat Singh Fabs Club, a social media page/group of which the five accused arrested vis-à-vis the security breach were also members of.
The man was identified as Atul Kulshrestha, 50, a father of four, from Orai’s Ram Nagar locality.

The Jalaun SP added Delhi Police took Kulshrestha to Delhi. “A team of Delhi Police came here today and has taken one person to Delhi with them. The team did not share many details about this with us,” said Raja.

At least one of the accused had chatted with him in the group.

Kulshrestha, a high school dropout who hails from a modest family, is said to have engaged in left-driven activities. He is known for his steadfast belief in leftist ideology in Orai. He was part of the on social media like the five accused arrested in the case.

