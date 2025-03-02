Mumbai cops launch 'operation all out' days after Pune bus rape: Report

The Mumbai Police have initiated a massive crackdown on criminals in the aftermath of the Swargate bus station rape incident in Pune. The monthly action under 'Operation All Out' is significant due to the shocking rape of a 26-year-old woman inside a stationary bus in Pune's busiest bus station. Dattatray Gade, arrested for raping a woman inside a parked state transport bus at Swargate terminus, is in police custody till March 12.(PTI)

According to a Free Press Journal report, between February 28 at 11 pm to 2.30 pm on March 1, the police cracked down on 207 locations, including 14 premises linked to gambling and other illegal activities.

The cops cracked the whip against thousands of accused, including the history-sheeters accused of crimes against women under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

12 fugitives arrested, action against 54 people

According to the report, 12 fugitives were arrested and actions were taken against 54 people under section 142 (violating externment orders) of the Mumbai Police Act.

On the other hand, 16 people faced the music for allegedly possessing illegal weapons. A total of 15 cases were filed for drug possession, and action taken against 56 people for allegedly “engaging in suspicious activities”.

The police served non-bailable warrants to 46 accused, while standing warrants, which direct police to arrest a specific person, were served to 25 suspects.

The also police set up ‘nakabandi’ at 113 locations, examining 6,901 two-wheelers and taking action against 1,891 drivers for violating rules, the Free Press Journal report added. Also, 70 others were caught allegedly driving under the influence.

A police officer told the website that ST and BEST bud depot managers were contacted to improve the lighting arrangements, beef up security measures and verify suspicious individuals roaming on the premises.

Security measures have also been enhanced at one of the city's largest bus depots located in Shivaji Nagar, Govandi, the report added.



Pune bus rape accused updates

Dattatray Gade, the 37-year-old accused who was arrested for the rape of the woman at Swargate bus station, remains in police custody till March 12.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said that after the arrest of the Pune rape accused, thorough investigation is underway to ensure justice.

“Till day before yesterday, people were raising questions about why he was not arrested. He was hiding in a sugarcane farm. We used a drone to catch him. His situation was such that he tried to die by suicide. I am firm on the point that such incidents shall not happen anywhere,” ANI quoted Pawar as saying.

“Now, efforts are being made to get the case investigated properly. Let the facts come out after a detailed investigation. Action will be taken against those who are vandalising public property,” he added.