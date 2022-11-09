Days before Gujarat polls, Congress lawmaker joins BJP

Ten-time Congress lawmaker Mohan Rathwa, 78, has quit the Opposition Congress and joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) days before elections in Gujarat. Rathwa has been a legislator for over 50 years and lost an election only once in 2002.

Rathwa said he did not have any issue with anyone in Congress and joined the BJP on Tuesday due to its work for the upliftment of tribals.

Rathwa, who has contested from seats reserved for tribals 11 times and represented the Chhota Udaipur in the last assembly, cited age-related issues and said he is not interested in contesting elections.

There are 27 assembly seats reserved for tribals in Gujarat and Congress won 15 of them in 2017 and BJP nine.

Rathwa denied reports that Congress denied him a ticket and prompted him to leave the party. “I have joined BJP with my two sons and supporters as I want my next generation to work for the betterment of people.” He said he was impressed by Prime Narendra Modi’s work in tribal areas. “That is the reason why I joined the BJP.” Rathwa has said he wants his son, Rajendrasinh Rathwa, to contest the elections.

The BJP is seeking to retain power in Gujarat, which goes to polls in two phases on December 1 and December 5, for the seventh time. The votes will be counted on December 8.