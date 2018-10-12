DCW Chief Swati Maliwal writes to PM Modi asking him to remove M J Akbar 

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Friday said she has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to remove Union Minister and former journalist M J Akbar from his post in the wake of allegations of sexual harassment against him.

Welcoming the #metoo movement, Maliwal urged all women and girls to come out and report any kind of sexual harassment.

“This is the right time to please come out, please report so, all these sexual predators that are existing in our society, they need to be taken to task and they need to be put behind bars,” she said.

“I’ve also appealed to the Prime Minister through a letter today. Sir, please first of all remove Mr. M.J. Akbar from the post of minister in your central government. I think he does not deserve to be a minister anymore,” she said. “Seven different women have reported very, very serious allegations of sexual harassment and molestation against this man. He has sexually assaulted all seven of them, that is what is being claimed,” she said in a statement.

Several opposition parties have demanded the resignation of Akbar, who is the Minister of State for External Affairs.

Akbar has so far not offered any comment over the issue.

Maliwal said that she has appealed to the Prime Minister to set up fast track courts in country, increase police resources and fix responsibility of police so that faith of women can be restored in the system.

