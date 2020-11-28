e-paper
J&K goes to polls first time after Article 370 abrogation. All you need to know

J&K goes to polls first time after Article 370 abrogation. All you need to know

The contest is among the newly launched People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, the BJP and the Apni Party floated by former finance minister Altaf Bukhari.

india Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 07:38 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

For the first time after the abrogation of Article 370 and the reorganisation of erstwhile state Jammu and Kashmir, the union territory is going to the polls on Saturday.

Here is all you need to know about the District Development Council election:

1. The election will be held in eight phases starting from today. It will go on till December 19.

2. The counting will take place on December 22.

3. As many as 1,427 candidates are in the fray and over seven lakh voters are eligible for voting.

4. Out of 7 lakh voters, more than 3.72 lakh are from the Kashmir division and 3.28 lakh are from the Jammu division.

5. 2,146 polling stations have been set up.

6. In phase 1, there are 296 candidates in he fray including 207 men and 89 women.

7. The contest is among the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, the BJP and the Apni Party floated by former finance minister Altaf Bukhari.

8. There are 280 DDC seats in the union territory - 140 each in Jammu and Kashmir regions. 43 constituencies will go to polls in the first phase -- 25 in Kashmir and 18 in Jammu.

7. For the by-elections to panchayats, 899 candidates were in the fray for the Panch seats and 280 for the sarpanch seats.

8. 145 companies of central armed police forces have been deployed in the UT for smooth conduction of the elections.

9. These elections are to be held using ballot papers.

