Deaf-mute woman allegedly gangraped near top UP officials’ homes: Report

A 21-year-old specially-abled woman was kidnapped and allegedly gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur, an ordeal that was partly captured on CCTV as she fled for her life down a nearly deserted road. A specially-abled woman in Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh, was caught on CCTV running for her life from bike-borne men who later allegedly gang-raped her.(Videograb)

The shocking incident took place just a kilometre from the homes of several high-ranking government officials, India Today reported.

The incident took place on Monday while the woman was walking back home from her maternal uncle’s house, a short distance of about one kilometre.

According to additional superintendent of police (ASP) Vishal Pandey, a man on a motorcycle stopped her, forced her to sit with him, and took her to a secluded location where the assault occurred. The victim’s family, however, alleged she was gang-raped.

Footage from a CCTV camera installed at a superintendent of police’s residence shows the woman running and glancing back in fear as multiple unidentified men pursue her on three to four motorcycles.

When she failed to return home, her family launched a desperate search and eventually found her unconscious in bushes near a police post, with her clothing dishevelled.

Upon regaining consciousness, the survivor alleged that she had been gang-raped by the attackers on bikes.

“A specially-abled woman was returning home from her maternal uncle’s house. On the way, she was stopped and made to sit by a man on his bike. She was taken to a deserted spot and raped. A medical examination has confirmed the assault. We are closely reviewing CCTV footage and working swiftly to apprehend the accused,” said Pandey.

The woman was hospitalised after the attack but is now reported to be stable, the publication reported.

Following the complaint of the deaf and mute survivor, police registered a case and launched a manhunt, leading to the arrest of two men. While CCTV footage is under review, the victim’s family has accused authorities of negligence, claiming the cameras near the police post where she was found were not working properly.

The family further pointed out that the attack took place near the residences of top officials, including the district magistrate, superintendent of police, and judges, raising serious concerns about security in the area.