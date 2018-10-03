Debt-ridden Bhiwani farmer collapses in prison, dies

Nearly a fortnight after he was jailed in a cheque-bounce case, a 64-year-old debt-ridden farmer collapsed in a prison in Bhiwani and died, officials said on Wednesday.

Ranvir Singh had complained of uneasiness in chest before he collapsed in Bhiwani jail on Monday. He was rushed to a hospital here, where he died, police said.

Initially his family refused to accept the body for cremation or join the magisterial inquiry. They agreed to a post-mortem and to conduct the last rites only after the district administration acceded to some of their demands, including a loan waiver and a job for a family member.

“The (deceased’s) kin agreed to inquest under CrPC. The post-mortem examination was conducted on Wednesday,” superintendent of police (SP) Ganga Ram Punia said.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Anshaj Singh said Ranvir was sent to jail on September 21 following his conviction in a cheque-bounce case.

Ranvir had taken a loan from a cooperative bank here many years ago, he said.

“He was convicted earlier and sent to jail on September 21. On Monday, he collapsed and later died. The post-mortem examination report says that he most probably died due to cardiac arrest,” the deputy commissioner said.

Singh said the district administration will recommend to the state government to waive the deceased farmer’s loan. A kin of the deceased has also been promised a job.

In Ranvir’s village, locals said the district administration has also promised his family a compensation of Rs 5 lakh, but the officials remained tight-lipped about it. Ranvir had taken a loan of Rs 1.50 lakh, which swelled to over Rs 9 lakh by 2016, officials said.

His cheques for loan repayment were dishonoured, after which the bank initiated proceedings against him. He was convicted by a trial court over two years ago and his appeal against the conviction was dismissed by a higher court last month.

On Tuesday, a farmers’ body held a protest in Ranvir’s village demanding a compensation of Rs 25 lakh for his family.

